Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 To 2032

The recent “Global Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market” report from Report Ocean offers a comprehensive analysis of the pet food industry, including historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses looking to develop effective strategies for the coming years. It provides insights into organizational performance and the state of the market in the preceding year.

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.20% through 2028

The Saudi Arabia pet food market is experiencing robust growth, with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.20%. In 2021, the market was valued at USD 50.8 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 87.8 billion by the end of 2028. This growth can be attributed to the increasing trend of pet adoption among Saudis, particularly dogs and cats. Additionally, there’s a rising trend of pet owners humanizing their animals, leading to increased spending on the best pet care and food, which drives the demand for pet food in the country. Saudi Arabia is emerging as a potential market for pet food, prompting brands to launch new products in the region and drive market growth in the forecast period.

Pet adoption rates have recently surged in Saudi Arabia, making it a promising market for pet food. As a result, many pet food brands are targeting this opportunity by launching a variety of products tailored to different pet types and their nutritional requirements. The increasing availability of pet foods is expected to fuel the growth of the Saudi Arabia pet food market.

Sales Channels for pet food in Saudi Arabia include specialized pet shops, online channels, and retail stores. Retail stores currently hold the largest market share, as consumers commonly purchase pet food alongside their regular groceries.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Strict lockdown measures implemented worldwide disrupted import and export activities, affecting the production and supply of pet food. As a result, there was a significant demand and supply gap in retail stores. However, pet food brands and consumers shifted their focus to online stores, which helped sustain the market during these challenging times.

The leading market players of the Saudi Arabia pet food market are Mars Petcare, Del Monte, Nestl, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Bayt Al Aleefa, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., United Pet Group, Colgate-Palmolive, and other prominent players.

The Saudi Arabia pet food market is highly concentrated and competitive among the global brands that enjoy consumer loyalty. Majorly the companies are investing in research and development activities to launch new products so as to attract a larger share in the market. These companies are prominently adopting competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Pet Type

Dog Food

Cat food

Others

By Product type

Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

By Ingredient Type

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereals Derivative

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Dont miss the business opportunity of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Saudi Arabia pet food market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

