India Online Grocery Market Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue Growth And Forecast 2032

The recent “Global India Online Grocery Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the online grocery industry. It covers both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to formulate effective strategies in the coming years.

India Online Grocery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 37.10% in the Forecast Period

The India online grocery market is experiencing substantial growth, with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.10%. In 2021, it was valued at USD 3.8 billion, and it is projected to reach approximately USD 34.6 billion by the end of 2028. This rapid growth is attributed to the changing lifestyle of working consumers and their time constraints, which have led to increased demand for online grocery shopping. Additionally, the market benefits from the growing number of online grocery platforms and websites, such as BigBasket and JioMart. The increased penetration of smartphones and the use of online payment methods, including UPI (Unified Payments Interface), are further propelling the growth of the India online grocery market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR324

Growing Use of Online Payment Methods and Platforms Driving Market Growth

The increasing adoption of smartphones among Indian consumers is boosting the utilization of mobile wallets and other online payment methods like UPI. Online grocery platforms offer customers the convenience of making payments through online payment apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, debit/credit cards, and internet banking. Many e-grocery platforms also collaborate with banks and mobile wallets, offering attractive deals and discounts to customers. These factors significantly contribute to the growth of the India online grocery market.

Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Capabilities Create Growth Opportunities

Several online grocery stores in India are now offering 10-minute delivery to attract customers. Platforms like Zepto and Blinkit have established themselves with the unique selling point of 10-minute delivery. Other players are entering this service type as well. For example, Grofers recently announced the launch of 10-minute delivery services to meet customers’ last-minute needs. This development is expected to drive the India online grocery market during the forecast period.

India Online Grocery Market – By Payment

In terms of payment methods, the India online grocery market is divided into online and offline (cash on delivery). Online payments account for the largest market share due to the increasing popularity of debit/credit cards and the rising use of online payment platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay among Indian consumers. However, offline payment methods also cover a substantial market share as they enable the expansion of online grocery services to rural areas, including the unbanked population.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Online Grocery Market

The India online grocery market experienced significant growth following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions disrupted supply chains for food items, panic buying caused product shortages in physical stores, and customers were hesitant to visit stores in person due to the risk of virus transmission. In this context, online grocery platforms emerged as an effective solution to meet consumers’ grocery shopping needs. This trend is expected to continue to surge in the post-lockdown period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR324

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India online grocery market are Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., UrDoorstep eRetail Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd., Spencer’s Retail, Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Retail Ltd. (Reliance Fresh), Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), and other prominent players.

The India online grocery market is highly consolidated with the presence of a limited number of industry participants. The companies are focusing on offering all sorts of grocery products to boost their sales and gain a competitive edge. They are also investing in geographical expansion and improving their distribution channels. The adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Breakfast and Dairy

Others

By Payment Methods

Online

Offline

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

Dont miss the business opportunity of the India online grocery market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the India online grocery market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the India online grocery market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR324

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Can I get archives from a special area or geographic area?

Yes, we furnish country-specific facts in opinions and personalized formats.

In our report, we cowl most essential worldwide places and regions.

However, if a precise area is required, we will happily furnish the information that you need.

Do you provide market share records for a specific country/region?

Yes, we will assume about the scope to furnish market share information and insights.

This company is section of a personalized requirement.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR324

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/