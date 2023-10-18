Builder Hardware Market Size Industry, Share, Price Trends & Report 2023 – 2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Builder Hardware Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Builder Hardware Market Research Report: Information by Type (Cabinet Hardware, Doors, Hardware, Windows Hardware, Plumbing Hardware and others), by Application (Residential and Non-Residential) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast to 2024

What is the Builder Hardware?

Builder hardware refers to a broad category of construction and architectural components, fixtures, and accessories designed to enhance the functionality, safety, and aesthetics of buildings. It encompasses a wide range of items, including door handles, locks, hinges, knobs, cabinet hardware, fasteners, brackets, and other fittings that are essential for the construction, renovation, or maintenance of residential, commercial, and industrial structures. Builder hardware plays a vital role in ensuring the structural integrity and usability of buildings, while also contributing to their overall design and decor.

The Global Builder Hardware Market is anticipated to swell at a 4.88% CAGR in this period. The region of Asia-Pacific is valued to be a bulbous region in the builder hardware market because of the fast step of the development and expansion in evolving economies like India, China and Japan. Conferring to the National Bureau of Statistics in China during the year 2017, the worth and extra output of the building manufacturing touched around USD 816.6 billion, associated to the USD 2.1 billion in the year 1978, with a usual yearly progress percentage of 16.6. The nation has knowledgeable fast progress in mechanization and rising populace levels, which has grown the rise for reasonable residency.

Key players in the Global builder hardware market:

GUANGDONG KIN LONG HARDWARE PRODUCTS CO., LTD (China)

Tyman plc (US)

Sobinco (Belgium)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

Roto (Germany)

Siegenia (Germany)

Masco Corporation (US)

