Dairy Alternatives Market, Research Methodology, Comprehensive Insights and Forecast Report By 2032

The recent “Global Dairy Alternatives Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the dairy alternatives industry, covering both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report provides valuable insights for businesses looking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years and offers a detailed overview of the industry’s performance in the previous year.

Dairy Alternatives Market Projected to Reach USD 47 Billion by 2028

The global dairy alternatives market is experiencing significant growth, with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). In 2021, the market was valued at USD 24.1 billion, and it is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.2%, ultimately reaching around USD 47.4 billion by the end of 2028. This robust growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing disposable income of consumers, changing lifestyles, evolving dietary habits, and a growing awareness of animal cruelty in the dairy industry. Additionally, the market benefits from the expanding product range of dairy alternatives and their easy availability through online stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.

Rising Awareness of Animal Cruelty Drives Dairy Alternatives Market

Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their consumption habits and their environmental impact. There is a growing awareness of the animal cruelty involved in the conventional dairy industry. For example, milk-producing animals are subjected to annual forced pregnancies, leading to a cycle of cruelty. Furthermore, traditional dairy farms are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. This awareness is driving the shift towards dairy alternatives.

Dairy Alternatives Market – By Formulation

The dairy alternatives market is categorized by formulation into flavored and plain segments. In 2021, the plain dairy alternatives segment held the largest market share. These products, like milk or butter alternatives, are designed for regular consumption, making them preferred by consumers. However, the flavored segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Dairy Alternatives Market – By Application

The applications of dairy alternatives include milk, ice creams, yogurt, cheese, creamers, and other uses. The milk segment claimed the largest market share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of lactose intolerance among the population and the demand for nutritious milk alternatives. Dairy alternative milks are rich in vitamins and minerals, low in fat, and contain a healthy balance of mono- and polyunsaturated fats, making them suitable for individuals with slower digestive systems.

Dairy Alternatives Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, North America dominated the dairy alternatives market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging with the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. East Asian countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, have the highest reported rates of lactose intolerance, which is expected to drive the demand for dairy alternative products. Moreover, brands are increasingly introducing new products into emerging markets like India, Thailand, Vietnam, which will further boost market growth in the years to come.

Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy Alternatives Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak provided significant growth opportunities for the dairy alternatives market. Initially, the market faced challenges due to lockdown restrictions and distribution disruptions, resulting in supply shortages in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores. However, heightened consumer awareness about zoonotic diseases post-pandemic prompted individuals to reduce or eliminate animal product consumption. This led to a significant increase in the demand for dairy alternative products. Additionally, growing health consciousness during the pandemic favored overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the dairy alternatives market are The Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Danone, Freedom Foods Group, Earths Own Food Company, Triballat Noyal, Valsoia S.P.A, Panos Brands, Melt Organic, Oatly, Living Harvest Foods, Ripple Foods, Kite Hill, Califia Farms, Hudson River Foods Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., and other prominent players.

The dairy alternatives market is still consolidated with the presence of a few players since the industry is relatively new and expanding. Therefore, new entrants are welcoming in this market and have substantial growth opportunities. The companies constantly launch new products to cater to the taste needs of their customers and boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Source

Soya

Almond

Coconut

Oats

Rice

Hemp

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Application

Milk

Yogurt

Ice creams

Cheese

Creamers

Others

By Formulation

Flavored

Plain

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Dont miss the business opportunity of the dairy alternatives market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the dairy alternatives market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the dairy alternatives market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

