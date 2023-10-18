Biometrics in Government Market Size Expected To Expand At A Steady 2023-2031

Report Ocean recently released a new report on the global Biometrics in Government Market. This study report is a combination of data and analysis gleaned from several sources to help businesses comprehend the state of the market. Additionally, the research provides a thorough analysis of market development in terms of revenue and volume-changing business sector features with drivers, restraints, and breadth across numerous domains.

Global Biometrics in Government Market Research Report: by Type (Fingerprint Identification, DNA Analysis, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition and Voice Recognition), by Application (Border Control, Public Safety, E-Passport, Voter Registration, Latent Fingerprint Matching, National ID, E-Visas and Healthcare and Welfare) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2025

What is the Biometrics in Government?

Biometrics in government refers to the use of unique physical or behavioral characteristics of individuals, such as fingerprints, facial features, or iris scans, to establish and verify personal identity for various purposes within the public sector. Government agencies employ biometric technology for applications like national identification systems, border control, law enforcement, and access to government facilities. Biometrics enhance security, reduce identity fraud, and streamline administrative processes by ensuring that individuals can be accurately and reliably authenticated based on their intrinsic characteristics.

What was the market value of the global Biometrics in Government market in 2018, and what is the projected market value for the year 2025? The Global Biometrics in Government Market is likely to record around 17.09% CAGR, thus seeing a large development during the said forecast period. During December 2018, Gemalto attained Green Bit, a ground-breaking worker of biometric scanners, along with a strategic team headquartered in Italy (Turin) and industrial base in China (Tianjin). Green Bit roughly employs around 50 people. During July 2017, HID Global acquired Arjo Systems SAS, a benefactor of corporeal and digital identity solutions for secure government ID applications. The whole market was valued at USD 5,460.1 Million in the year 2018; it is predictable to reach around USD 16,252.2 Million by the year 2025. North America assessed for the major market value in the year 2018 and the whole market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 17.3% during the said forecast period.

Major Players

Jenetric GmbH (Germany)

id3 Technologies (France)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

HID Global Corporation (US)

Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India)

Innovatrics (Slovakia)

IDEMIA (France)

Aware Inc (US)

