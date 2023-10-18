Brazil Cosmetics Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

The recent “Global Brazil Cosmetics Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an in-depth analysis of the products and services in the cosmetics industry. This report examines historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, making it an invaluable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the coming years. It offers insights into organizational performance and the overall market trends from the previous year.

Brazil Cosmetics Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period (2022-2028)

The Brazil cosmetics market is experiencing substantial growth with a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected at 5.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Several factors contribute to this growth, including evolving beauty standards due to globalization, an increasing working population, and the release of a wide range of products tailored to different skin types, age groups, and gender demographics.

Impact of Social Media and Globalization Creates Growth Opportunities

The soaring popularity of social media platforms in Brazil is proving to be a powerful tool for cosmetic brands to expand their presence in this region. Younger consumers, in particular, are exploring global beauty trends through social media, prompting them to seek cosmetic products that help achieve their desired looks. Social media also serves as an effective medium for advertising and marketing, enabling brands to raise awareness and boost sales, which significantly contributes to the growth of the Brazil cosmetics market.

Surging Demand from the Mass Market Drives Growth

The Brazil cosmetics market is segmented into three main end-user categories: premium customers, mass-market consumers, and professionals. In 2021, the mass-market segment held the largest market share, driven by the increasing disposable income of consumers and the growing working population in Brazil. The surge in the country’s working population has reached 81.67 million as of August 2020, as reported by Trading Economics. The need to maintain a professional and presentable appearance in the workplace is a key driver for the demand for cosmetics in this market segment.

Brazil Cosmetics Market – Distribution Channels

The distribution channels in the Brazilian cosmetics market are divided into online channels and offline channels, including supermarkets, department stores, drugstores, brand outlets, and others. The offline channel dominated the market in 2021, as convenience stores and specialty stores for cosmetics offer a broad range of products. Consumers place a high level of trust in specialty stores and brand showrooms for authentic products. Moreover, offline stores enable customers to test products on their skin and make informed purchases based on their individual needs. However, the online channel segment is witnessing the highest growth, particularly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Brazil Cosmetics Market

The Brazil cosmetics market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19. As the Brazilian government refrained from imposing a lockdown, voluntary self-quarantine measures were taken by the population to mitigate the risk of community transmission. The closure of workplaces and other public spaces led to a gradual decline in the demand for cosmetics during this period. Furthermore, consumer preference for natural ingredients and products surged during the quarantine, further hindering the growth of the cosmetics market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the Brazil cosmetics market are Coach, LVMH, Puig, Shiseido, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, LOral, Coty, Revlon, Avon Products Inc., and other prominent players.

The Brazil cosmetics market is highly competitive and mainly dominated by global cosmetic brands. The companies constantly launch new products to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers and their skin requirements. They are significantly focusing on improving their distribution channels by establishing specialty stores as well as resorting to online sales channels. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Fragrances

Skincare Products

Haircare Products

Makeup Products

Hygiene Products

Oral Cosmetics

By Pricing

Low- and Medium-Priced Cosmetics

Premium Priced Cosmetics

By Gender

Male Cosmetics

Female Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Departmental stores

Drugstores

Brand Outlets

Others

By End-User

Premium Customers

Mass-market

Professional

By Region

North

Northeast

Center-West

South

Southeast

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Brazil cosmetics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Brazil cosmetics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

