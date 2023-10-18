China Furniture Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032

The “Global China Furniture Market” report, as published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the products and services within the furniture industry. This report delves into historical patterns and future prospects, spanning from 2023 to 2031, making it an essential resource for businesses aiming to craft effective strategies for the years ahead. The report provides insights into organizational performance and market trends from the previous year.

China Furniture Market Poised for Growth with a 11.3% CAGR in the Forecast Period

The China Furniture market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. This is attributable to several key factors, including the rising disposable income of consumers, increased spending on home decor, a flourishing tourism industry, and substantial investments in the hospitality sector, involving the development of airports, hotels, restaurants, and more.

Impactful Growth Driven by the Hospitality Sector

The furniture market in China is witnessing robust demand from the hospitality sector. This surge can be linked to the heightened investments in infrastructure development and the thriving tourism industry. Private investments are being made towards constructing commercial facilities like hotels, cafes, sports facilities, shopping malls, and more. This boost in infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for various types of furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, and more, leading to overall market growth.

Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Spurs Market Growth

Furniture manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), into their products. By doing so, they gain a competitive edge in the market. IoT allows manufacturers to upload and edit designs, track efficiency and maintenance, and even fit sensors into basic furniture items like dining room chairs and shelving units, making them smarter and more compatible with modern smart homes. This technological integration is poised to be a significant driving force for the growth of the China furniture market in the forecast period.

China Furniture Market – Distribution Channels

In terms of distribution channels, the China furniture market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online platforms, and others. In 2021, specialty stores held the largest market share, offering a wide array of furniture under a single roof. However, the online store segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Various furniture companies are launching websites and selling their products on popular consumer goods platforms like Alibaba to target younger and working consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 on China Furniture Market

The China furniture market faced significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. With immense pressure on the healthcare sector and nationwide lockdowns, manufacturing and supply chains experienced substantial disruptions. Closure of offices and other commercial facilities, including hotels and restaurants, due to lockdown measures led to a sharp decline in furniture demand in China. The market is anticipated to continue experiencing gradual growth in the upcoming years, given the pandemic’s negative impact on consumer economic stability.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the China furniture market are Louvre, Quanu, QM, RedApple, Landbond, M&Z, KUKA, ZUOYOU, Shuangye, Homekoo, Suofeiya, OPPEIN, Sleemon, Cheers, Markos, Lamex, Aurora, SUNON, and other prominent players.

The China furniture market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. The companies constantly launch new products with new designs and price ranges to target customers of varied income groups. Global companies often open new stores in different parts of the world to boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastics

Others

By Type

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Hospitality Furniture

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region

Eastern

Central

Western

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the China Furniture market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the China Furniture market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

