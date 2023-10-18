Glue Laminated Timber Market 2023: Drivers, Top Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Glue Laminated Timber. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Glue Laminated Timber study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Glue Laminated Timber.

The global glue laminated timber market size was US$ 6.2 billion in 2021. The global glue laminated timber market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.27 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Glue-laminated timber is produced using a wide range of small trees. The eco-friendly properties of the product are forecast to surge the growth of the glue-laminated timber market.

The increasing demand for glue-laminated timber is forecast to boost for household purposes. Glue-laminated timber finds its wide applications in the development of floor beams, window headers, trusses, and roof beams. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global glue laminated timber market.

The growing need for laminated building materials is predicted to increase in developing countries. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the glue-laminated timber market. Moreover, the expansion of the glue-laminated timber market is likely to be driven by various benefits associated with glue-laminated timber, such as fire resistance and durability.

The low cost of the raw material is forecast to boost demand for glue-laminated timber worldwide.

The growing number of construction activities and increasing urbanization will surge the growth of the global glue-laminated timber industry during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the overall glue-laminated timber business. The government and other local authorities have ordered a complete lockdown in certain afflicted areas. As a result, the demand for floor beams, window and door header, trusses and supporting columns, and roof beams declined steeply. Due to labor shortages, construction activities declined drastically. As a result, it restricted the growth of the global glue laminated timber market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the global glue laminated timber market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising number of construction activities. In addition, rising urbanization and increasing disposable income will benefit the regional glue-laminated timber market. In addition, growing lifestyle changes and rising demand for aesthetic changes will contribute to the growth of the glue-laminated timber market.

Competitors in the Market

Boise Cascade Company

Calvert Co., Inc.

Canfor Corporation

Binderholz GmbH

Structural Wood Systems

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global glue laminated timber market segmentation focuses on End-Use, Application, and Region.

Based on the end-use, the glue-laminated timber market has been segmented into ––

Residential

Non-Residential

Based on the application, the glue-laminated timber market has been segmented into–

Floor Beams

Window and Door Header

Trusses and Supporting Columns

Roof Beams

Based on the region, the glue-laminated timber market has been segmented into–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

