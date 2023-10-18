Video Streaming Market, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032

The “Global Video Streaming Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the products and services in the video streaming industry, covering historical trends and future projections from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as an essential resource for businesses looking to devise effective strategies for the upcoming years. It provides insights into organizational performance and market trends from the previous year.

Global Video Streaming Market to Soar, Projected to Reach USD 213.1 Billion by 2028

The global video streaming market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected worth of USD 213.1 billion by 2028. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to innovative advancements such as artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, which have significantly enhanced video quality. The widespread adoption of smartphones, coupled with the increasing use of social media platforms for marketing and branding, is set to further fuel this growth.

A Recent Study’s Findings

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, disclosed that the global video streaming market had a value of USD 60.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 213.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This remarkable growth is driven by the growing viewership of video streaming platforms for various purposes, such as enhancing the learning process, incorporating visual recordings of webinars, and more. Furthermore, the emergence of technological innovations and advancements is projected to bolster the video streaming market during the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Streaming Channels During the Pandemic

The pandemic has witnessed a surge in the popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO. These platforms provide unlimited real-time access to high-quality and original content, enhancing the home entertainment experience and expanding their customer base. The growing demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) media entertainment content has led to the increased live streaming of talk shows, news, concerts, and games. The live game streaming sector has also gained momentum, with several market players collaborating with sports authorities to provide exclusive sports content. For example, in March 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. partnered with the National Football League to exclusively stream all game events. Furthermore, the repercussions of pandemic-induced lockdowns, combined with rapid 5G infrastructure advancements, are set to accelerate the growth of the global video streaming market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Consumer Segment Propelling Market Growth

In terms of end-users, the global video streaming market is segmented into consumer and enterprise. In 2021, the consumer segment accounted for over half of the market share. This is due to the increase in viewership of video-on-demand and live streaming services from the entertainment and media sector. The consumer segment is projected to grow due to the convenience of remote video viewing. Factors such as rising mobile subscriptions and the adoption of connected devices, particularly smartphones, are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the enterprise segment is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of video streaming services by enterprises for consulting and training purposes. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as web-based real-time communication, superior video codecs, indexing, captioning, transcoding, and aggregation, are expected to boost the demand for video streaming in enterprises.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Video Streaming Market

While the COVID-19 pandemic had disastrous effects on various industries, the video streaming market was one of the sectors that thrived due to increased online content consumption, especially in developing economies like India and China. Individuals worldwide turned to various live streaming platforms to obtain updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, engage in games, stay entertained, and socialize. Moreover, there was a surge in demand for digital content from various sources, including TV streaming, mobile apps, and gaming platforms. This was especially evident in countries like China and Italy during the outbreak. Consequently, live streaming platforms like YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Twitch experienced significant popularity during this period. For example, Twitch’s viewership increased by 31% in March 2020 as more people engaged with the platform.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows the Highest Growth Potential

From a regional perspective, North America dominated the global video streaming market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has been transformed by Over-the-Top (OTT) solutions, altering content consumption habits. Multichannel operators and telecommunication providers in the region have actively pursued business development and innovation using video streaming for advanced marketing strategies. The rapid growth of the internet population and operators in Southeast Asia has opened up monetization possibilities through video streaming multichannel services and fixed-mobile packages. Various factors, including the expansion of the video streaming market, are contributing to the growth of video streaming in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The video streaming market is fragmented with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Video Streaming market are Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, Kaltura, Inc., Netflix, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Hulu, LLC. BM, Kaltura, Brightcove, Panopto, Haivision, Vimeo, VBrick, Polycom, Qumu, Sonic FoundryMediaPlatform, and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are the introduction of new offers, new and advanced service launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisition to expand their customer reach.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Hardware

Software

Content Delivery Services

By Streaming Type

Live Video streaming

On-Demand Video streaming

By Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support

By Revenue Model

Subscription Model

Advertisement Model

Rental Model

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Enterprise

Corporate Communications

Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations

Marketing & Client Engagement

Training & Development

Consumer

Real-Time Entertainment

Web Browsing & Advertising

Gaming

Social Networking

E-Learning

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

