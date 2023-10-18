Smart Television Market 2023 Research Report by Design, Type, Organisation Size, Product, Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Smart Television. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Smart Television study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Smart Television.

The global smart television market size was US$ 217.1 billion in 2021. The global smart television market is forecast to reach US$ 771.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing trend of smart offices and smart homes will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart television market growth. In addition, the increasing number of advancements in technology is forecast to fuel the growth of the smart television market. In July 2020, Samsung introduced its latest series of QLED Smart TVs. Furthermore, OnePlus unveiled its smart TV in September 2019. It is considered the first proper foray of the manufacturer into non-smartphone hardware. In addition, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd unveiled its line of 2020 QLED 4K and 8K TVs in March 2020. Such advancements are likely to benefit the entire smart television market.

Smart televisions also include DVD players, music players, and internet-based applications. All of these features turn them into computers capable of streaming videos from online streaming platforms like Amazon TV, Netflix, Hulu, and Google Movies. Furthermore, the rising demand for smart televisions with smart features will surge the market growth during the forecast period.

The global smart television market is forecast to witness favorable opportunities, owing to the extensive availability of different content for consumers’ experience. In addition, the growing urban population and rising disposable income are likely to benefit the global smart television market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on all consumers’ lifestyles and habits. In-home video consumption has reached new heights due to work-from-home mandates. However, the market is being badly impacted in terms of supply. Governments of various countries announced border closures, which is impacting the supply chain.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global smart television market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the presence of prominent industry players such as LG Electronics, Samsung, etc. In addition, OTT VOD platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, HOOQ, and Netflix, are gaining rapid traction in the region. As a result, it will surge the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart television market.

The growing number of launches by the regional industry players is forecast to benefit the market. Shinco, an Indian television brand, unveiled its latest television, the S43UQLS 43- inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV, in July 2020.

Competitors in the Market

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

VIZIO Inc.

Videocon Industries Ltd.

Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart television market segmentation focuses on Screen, Display, Resolution, Screen, Application, and Region.

Based on Screen Type

Flat

Curved

Based on Display Type

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LED (Light Emitting Diodes)

Plasma

Organic Light Emitting Diode

QLED (Quantum DotLED)

Based on Resolution Type

UHD TV

HDTV

Full HD TV

TV 8 K

Based on Screen Size

32 inches and lower

32+ to 55 inches

55+ to 65 inches

Above 65 inches

Based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

