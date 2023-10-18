Bath Rugs Market by Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

The “Global Bath Rugs Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers an extensive analysis of the products and services within the bath rugs industry. It examines historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031, providing valuable insights for businesses seeking effective strategies in the coming years.

Global Bath Rugs Market to Flourish, Projected to Reach USD 4,555.2 Million by 2028

The global bath rugs market is on the rise, with a projected value of USD 4,555.2 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for interior decoration. Rapidly changing lifestyles, fast-paced urbanization, and globalization are further fueling the expansion of the global bath rugs market during the forecast period.

Key Findings from a Recent Study

According to a recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, the global bath rugs market was valued at USD 3,175.5 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 4,555.2 million by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.42%. Several factors are propelling this market growth, including the widespread use of bath rugs in commercial sectors such as hotels, salons, and others (tourism and gyms). Additionally, the absorbent properties of bath rugs and the emphasis on developing skin-friendly bath rugs for children are driving increased demand, boosting market growth.

Changing Lifestyles and Urbanization Driving Market Growth

The global demand for interior design has experienced significant growth due to changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization. Interior design is now one of the most sought-after professions, with a notable increase in commercial-scale interior design projects, particularly in the hospitality sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a lasting impact on home design trends and bathroom interior design. As a result, people are increasingly focused on enhancing their homes and bathrooms for a more exquisite appearance. The globalization of design trends and urbanization has intensified consumer interest in decorating their living spaces, resulting in higher demand for items such as bath rugs, further driving the market’s growth.

Hotels Lead in Bath Rugs Market Share

Based on end-users, the global bath rugs market is divided into hotels, salons, households, and others. In 2021, hotels accounted for the largest share, representing 51.76%. The household segment is expected to experience the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1,767.1 million by 2028. The increasing trend in international tourism has led to a surge in tourist arrivals in cities and countries known for their attractions. The growth of the tourism and hotel industry has positively impacted the demand for hotel room accessories, including bath rugs. This demand is driving the need for bath rugs across the market and contributing to market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Bath Rugs Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various industries, including the global bath rugs market. Lockdown restrictions forced the hospitality and tourism industry to cease operations worldwide, leading to reduced investments in bathroom accessories. The restrictions resulted in a sharp decline in demand for bath rugs, leading to revenue shortfalls for manufacturers. Cash inflow shortages, limited operations, and logistic challenges further impacted the industry. However, as restrictions are lifted and the tourism and hospitality sector resumes full-scale operations, the global bath rug market is expected to recover during the forecast period.

Europe Dominates, Middle East and Africa Show High Growth Potential

In terms of regional analysis, Europe dominated the global bath rugs market in 2021, with a market share of 35.30% and a value of USD 1,553.5 million. The Middle East and Africa are projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.35% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. Factors contributing to market growth in Europe include increased expenditures in the tourism and hospitality sector and the growing population of older adults, who are more susceptible to bathroom-related accidents or injuries. The European Union countries have shown a strong interest in adopting a circular economy, which is positively impacting the growth of recycled bath rugs across the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Bath Rugs market is a fragmented market with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Bath Rugs market are IKEA India Private Limited., Chesapeake India Private Limited., Welspun Global Brands Limited, Trident Group Limited, J&E BROTHERS HOLDINGS, LLC, Interdesign Inc., Creative Bath, Products Inc., Utopia Towels Inc, Venus Group Inc., The Rug Company, Stainmaster Inc., Guangzhou Qiqi Garment Textile Co. Ltd., Townhouse Rugs, Clara Clark, Epica and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are launching new and innovative products like smart bath rugs, collaborations, partnerships and acquisition to expand their customer reach.

