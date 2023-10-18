Wine Packaging Market 2023 Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Wine Packaging. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Wine Packaging study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Wine Packaging.

The global wine packaging market size was US$ 3.8 billion in 2021. The global wine packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wine is among the most popular alcoholic beverages. It helps boost immunity and reduces the chances of diseases such as heart stroke.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing popularity of wine is driving the growth of the wine packaging industry. In addition, the growing inclination of youth towards alcoholic beverages will propel the market forward during the study period.

The availability of a wide range of wines, such as red wine, sparkling wine, white wine, and others, will surge the growth of the wine packaging market. Furthermore, increasing demand for antique products will further prompt market growth.

The increasing demand for effective packaging will escalate the market growth in the coming years. Wine is highly used as a gift. Thus, the demand for attractive packaging is growing on a regular basis. Moreover, the increasing prominence of glass packaging will benefit the overall market. Glass packaging is attractive and protects wine against contamination, which will positively impact the global wine packaging market.

On the contrary, stringent government regulations related to packaging raw materials may restrict the growth of the wine packaging market.

Furthermore, demand for single-serving container choices such as plastic bottles, aseptic cartons, aluminum cans, and cups is predicted to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the growing number of bars and lounges will benefit the overall wine packaging market.

Cork demand is projected to increase due to the growing trend of wine. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the wine packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 has negatively affected the wine packaging industry. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments of various countries restricted the opening of restaurants, bars, and other public places. Furthermore, people also avoided visiting public places to guard themselves against that deadly disease. As a result, it negatively influenced the entire wine packaging industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global wine packaging market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing consumption of wine and other alcoholic beverages. In addition, the increasing number of bars and restaurants offering exclusive wine will surge the growth of the regional wine packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group SA

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries Incorporated

Encore Glass Incorporated

Enoplastic SPA

Exal Group

G3 Enterprises Incorporated

Gerresheimer Moulded Glass GmbH (Germany)

Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated

Maverik Enterprises Incorporated

Multi-Color Incorporation

Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated

Smurfit Kappa Group.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global wine packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Packaging, Sales Channel, and Region.

By Material Type

Glass

Metal

Paper

Paper Board

Plastic

Others

By Type of Packaging

Bottles

Bag in Box

Aseptic Cartons

Others

By Sales Channel

Online Retail

Offline Retail

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

