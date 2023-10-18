Pancreatic Enzymes Market 2023, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Pancreatic Enzymes. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Pancreatic Enzymes study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Pancreatic Enzymes.

The global pancreatic enzymes market size was US$ 169 million in 2021. The global pancreatic enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 499.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pancreatic enzymes are a combination of digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas’ exocrine cells. This mixture is used to treat illnesses characterized by a lack of pancreatic secretions, such as cystic fibrosis, pancreatitis, and pancreatectomy.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for pancreatic enzyme supplements is driving the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market during the forecast period. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF) estimates that around 87 percent of cystic fibrosis patients need pancreatic enzyme supplements. The intestine in these patients lacks the enzymes, which are required to digest and absorb nutrients. Thus, the growing number of such cases are forecast to fuel the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market during the study period.

Rising awareness about gastrointestinal disorders and increasing awareness about health will benefit the global pancreatic enzymes market. In addition, growing urbanization and increasing consumption of fast food will surge the growth of the global pancreatic enzymes market.

The growing number of digestive problems are forecast to benefit the global pancreatic enzymes market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of partnerships and other expansion strategies will benefit the overall pancreatic enzymes industry during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global pancreatic enzyme market. The demand for fast food and other products decreased drastically due to the pandemic. In addition, sudden quarantine rules negatively impacted the global pancreatic enzymes market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold the highest share in the global pancreatic enzymes market. The factors attributed to market expansion are the expanding population suffering from digestion problems, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising awareness about eating healthily and staying healthy.

The pancreatic enzymes industry is expected to witness significant growth in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing aging population and rising demand for preventative medicines. In addition, the rising consumption of packaged food products is likely to fuel the industry’s growth. National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that around 60-70 million people have suffered from digestive disorders in 2009 in the United States. Thus, the data indicate that pancreatic enzymes are in high demand in the region.

Competitors in the Market

BIOZYM

Spectrum Chemicals

Chongqing Aoli

Biocatalyst

Bovogen Biologicals

Geyuan Tianrun

Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited

VIVUS, Inc.

Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC

Kin Master Product Quimicos LTDA

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pancreatic enzymes market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Based on product type, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –

Pancreatic Pellets

Pancreatic Powder

Based on application, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –

Pharma Industry

Food Processing

Others

Based on region, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol336

