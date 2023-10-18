Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

The “Global Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market” report, published by Report Ocean, provides an in-depth analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical trends and future projections from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses seeking to develop effective strategies for the years ahead, offering insights into organizational performance and the market’s previous year.

Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market to Grow at Approximately 9% from 2022 to 2028

The Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer market is poised for continued growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028. The increasing awareness of personal hygiene and heightened health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the market’s expansion.

Key Insights from Recent Research

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, reveals that the Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Saudi Arabia holds the position of the largest market for hand sanitizers, owing to a high per capita healthcare expenditure and the growing awareness of the advantages of hand hygiene. The primary driver fueling the growth of Saudi Arabia’s hand sanitizer market is the rising awareness of personal hygiene among consumers due to an increase in infectious diseases. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of hand sanitizers for self-prevention, resulting in increased consumption.

Growing Consumer Awareness of Organic and Chemical-Free Hand Sanitizers

In the wake of the pandemic, hand sanitizers have become essential products as alternatives to soap and water. Hand sanitizers are gaining an increasing share of the market, thanks to major manufacturers’ efforts to create organic and chemical-free sanitizers. Innovative product designs, diverse color options, and various fragrances are also expected to boost demand for hand sanitizers. For example, Unilever, a major consumer goods company, offers a range of personal care products, including Hand Sanitizer Mild Care, Hand Sanitizer Nature, Hand Sanitizer Active Fresh, and Total 10 Immunity Boosting Anti-Bacterial Hand Sanitizer. Unilever has a strong presence in the Saudi Arabia market through its subsidiaries.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market

The unexpected outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the expansion of the hand sanitizer market in Saudi Arabia. Hand sanitizer companies saw increased investments driven by rapid population growth and concerns about diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, H1N1, SARS, Influenza, and Avian flu. This surge in demand has benefited the region’s hand sanitizer production industry and associated disinfectant products. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also emphasized the importance of maintaining hand hygiene by using alcohol-based hand sanitizers (ABHS) containing at least 60% alcohol (ethanol or ethyl alcohol). The WHO’s approval, along with other government regulations and recommendations, has fueled increased demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the region.

In April 2020, the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA) issued a warning against the use of three hand sanitizer gels. It was determined that most of these products contained excessive amounts of Methanol and lower levels of Isopropyl alcohol and Ethyl alcohol than permitted. Consumers were advised to discontinue the use of these products, return them, and request a refund. If a seller refused to issue a refund, consumers were encouraged to contact the Consumer Complaints Center of the Ministry of Commerce.

The Foam-Based Hand Sanitizer Segment Expected to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Within the categories of hand sanitizer forms, including gel, liquid, and foam, the gel segment held the majority share in 2021. Gel-based hand sanitizers, containing isopropyl alcohol, offer effective protection against microorganisms and are highly preferred by consumers in Saudi Arabia. They are also convenient for on-the-go use due to their thin, watery formulation. However, during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, the foam segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Foam-based sanitizers are becoming popular for their ability to penetrate the skin and provide long-lasting effects. Moreover, foam-based sanitizers do not require rubbing, making them a time-saving option.

The Online Distribution Channel Expected to Gain Significant Market Share

When it comes to distribution channels, the Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, drug stores, specialty stores, and online segments. In 2021, the hypermarkets & supermarkets segment held the largest share. However, during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, the online distribution channel is projected to secure a substantial market share. This shift is attributed to the increasing influence of digital media and marketing. In recent years, online sales channels have experienced significant growth due to increased internet penetration in the region. Online retailers such as Amazon, Xcite, Noon, and similar service providers focus on ensuring the continuous availability of personal care products across the region, which is expected to drive higher demand for this segment in the years to come.

Saudi Arabia Hand Sanitizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The hand sanitizer market in Saudi Arabia is highly competitive, with a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, and new product development are highlighted as strategic approaches used by the leading market players to increase their brand presence among consumers. The key player in Saudi Arabia hand sanitizer market industry are Saudi Pharmaceutical Industry, Dr. Disinfectant, 3M Company, Avalon Pharma, Reza Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., GOJO Industries. Inc, Clorox, Procter Gamble Co, Kimberly- Clark Corporation, Unilever, and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Alcohol Based

Alcohol Free

By Form

Gel

Foam

Liquid

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Drug Store

Specialty Store

Online

By End User

School

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals

)

