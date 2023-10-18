PET Packaging Market Trends 2023, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the PET Packaging. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The PET Packaging study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the PET Packaging.

The global PET packaging market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global PET packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 105.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a type of polyester used to pack food, personal care items, etc. PET materials are considered better as they offer enhanced transparency, shiny surface, and good stability. Moreover, they are lightweight and possess high-pressure resistance, which makes them suitable for packing products.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for packed foods, cosmetics, and other products is driving the growth of the PET packaging industry. In addition, the introduction of lightweight packaging options will offer ample growth opportunities for the global PET packaging market.

Manufacturers of goods are focusing on lowering manufacturing and transportation costs. As a result, it will benefit the PET packaging industry.

The rising urban population and growing inclination of the population towards packed food items are likely to drive the growth of the PET packaging industry.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials may limit the growth of the PET packaging market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for a better recyclable options is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the PET packaging market growth. For instance, the renowned ice cream brand Magnum made headlines in January 2021 as the company announced to use of recycled plastic. Such advancements are likely to benefit the overall PET packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the PET packaging market. The demand for packed food and other products has significantly risen after the pandemic. In addition, the growing demand to keep the product safe is propelling the market forward.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global PET packaging market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising e-commerce industry and increasing demand for packed food products. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register favorable growth in the global PET packaging market, owing to the changing consumer preferences and rising urban population. In addition, the availability of raw materials at low prices and low cost of production is likely to drive the growth of the industry. Because of their benefits over traditional packaging polymers, the usage of PET goods in the packaging sector is rapidly expanding in these regions. Furthermore, rising exports and domestic consumption will further propel the market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Alpha Group

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

CKS Packaging

Comar LLC

Gerresheimer AG,

Graham Packaging Company

GTX HANEX Plastic Sp. z o. o.

Nampak Limited

PET Power

Plastipak

RESILUX NV

Silgan

Sonoco Products Company

Tetra Laval

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global PET packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Packaging, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Based on Product

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

Based on pack type

Bottles & jars

Bags & pouches

Trays

Lids/Caps & closures

Others

Based on Packaging Type

Rigid

Flexible

Based on End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Household Products

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

