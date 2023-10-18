India Surgical Masks Market Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, and Forecast to 2032

The “Global India Surgical Masks Market” report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the product and service industry, exploring historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report provides valuable insights for businesses seeking effective strategies for the years ahead, offering a look into organizational performance and the market’s performance in the previous year.

India Surgical Mask Market to Achieve USD 174 Million by 2028

The India surgical mask market is experiencing rapid growth. This growth is driven by several key factors, including significant advancements in nonwoven production technology, a heightened focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and services.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR333

Recent research conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm Report Ocean reveals that the India surgical mask market, which was valued at USD 89.0 million in 2021, is projected to reach USD 174.8 million by 2028. This growth is characterized by a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2028. The demand for surgical masks in India has surged due to the increased prevalence of infectious diseases, a rising number of individuals suffering from respiratory ailments, and the growing volume of surgeries performed across the country.

Additionally, the surge in coronavirus outbreaks has led to an exponential demand for masks, both among healthcare professionals and the general public. Consequently, surgical masks have gained significant popularity in India, particularly within healthcare settings. Companies operating in the surgical masks market are capitalizing on this opportunity to expand their production capacities.

Increased Number of Surgical Procedures Driving the India Surgical Mask Market

Surgical masks play a crucial role in surgical procedures, as they prevent open wounds from becoming infected. Consequently, healthcare personnel in operating rooms should wear surgical masks when treating patients with infections, particularly during procedures like neurosurgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgeries involving implants, or regional anesthesia. Data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reveals that approximately 20 million surgeries were performed in India in 2019-2020, with 3.5 million C-sections being the most common.

According to data from The Lancet, low and middle-income countries like India should aim for 5,000 surgeries per 100,000 people to address the surgical burden of disease. However, the Pan-India surgery report indicates that India currently performs 1,463 surgeries per 100,000 people. With the country’s growing per capita income and expanding healthcare infrastructure, the number of surgeries is expected to increase in the coming years. This growth will create a growing demand for surgical masks, further driving the India surgical mask market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the India Surgical Mask Market

Given that medical masks can reduce virus transmission from symptomatic, asymptomatic, and presymptomatic patients, the Indian surgical mask market is poised for healthy growth until the pandemic subsides. The government is also actively encouraging mask usage and production. Mask manufacturers have faced minimal supply chain disruptions in procuring the necessary raw materials for mask manufacturing. According to the All India Mask Manufacturers Association, the country has an installed capacity for producing over 600 million surgical masks per month. As a result of this surplus, by December 2020, the industry was operating at 30% of its surgical mask production capacity. The ongoing demand for masks by COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers, and the general population to prevent the spread of the disease is fueling the growth of the Indian surgical mask market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR333

India Surgical Mask Market – Competitive Landscape

India Surgical Masks market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. Indias surgical masks market is highly competitive, with all the players continually competing to gain a larger market share. The key players are MBL Impex Private Limited., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Salus Products, Z Plus Disposable, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Good health Inc., Shree Medicare Products, Gaurav Sanjivani Technicals, Jullundur Enterprises and other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product Type

Basic Surgical Mask

Anti-fog Surgical Mask

Fluid Resistant Surgical Mask

Face Mask

N95 Mask

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct to Hospitals

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR333

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Methodology

Market Overview

Market Analysis

Market Size and Forecast

Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

Regional Analysis

Regional Market Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Region

Product/Service Analysis

Product/Service Overview

Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service

End-User Analysis

End-User Overview

Market Size and Forecast by End-User

Industry Structure

Key Findings and Recommendations

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Can I get archives from a special area or geographic area?

Yes, we furnish country-specific facts in opinions and personalized formats.

In our report, we cowl most essential worldwide places and regions.

However, if a precise area is required, we will happily furnish the information that you need.

Do you provide market share records for a specific country/region?

Yes, we will assume about the scope to furnish market share information and insights.

This company is section of a personalized requirement.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR333

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/