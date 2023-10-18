Personal Care Packaging Market 2023-2032 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Personal Care Packaging. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Personal Care Packaging study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Personal Care Packaging.

The global personal care packaging market size was US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. The global personal care packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 42.7 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising awareness about personal care products, such as skin care lotions, creams, hair care serum, etc., is driving the growth of the personal care packaging market. In addition, the availability of a wide range of products, such as plastic, paperboard, metals, and glass, will propel the personal care packaging market forward.

The growing demand for novel packaging types, such as pen type, pumps, sprays, sticks, and rollers balls, will fuel the growth of the market. In addition, the rising demand for lightweight materials will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Growing concerns over facial aesthetics will augment the growth of the personal care packaging market. Moreover, a growing number of product offerings will boost the growth of the personal care packaging market.

The growth of the e-commerce segment and the rising number of offers will surge the market growth during the study period. In addition, fluctuating raw material prices may restrict the growth of the personal care packaging market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the personal care packaging market’s growth. Due to the “work from home” policy, the demand for personal care products declined steeply. As a result, it also reduced the demand for product packaging. In addition, the demand for color cosmetics and other personal care items has significantly reduced because of the cancellation of weddings and other social gatherings. Thus, all of this hampered the growth of the global personal care packaging market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global personal care packaging market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand for personal care products and the increasing urban population. In addition, the increasing awareness about face and hair care treatments will propel the overall personal care packaging market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Group

Bemis Company, Inc

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Gerresheimer

Heinz- Glas GmbH

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd.

ITC Limited

Koa Glass Co. Ltd

MeadWestvaco Corp

Mondi plc

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global personal care packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Packaging, Product Type, and Region.

Based on product, the personal care packaging market is segmented into –

Flexible

Rigid Plastics

Paper

Metal

Glass

Based on packaging type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-

Plastic Bottles and Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Metal Containers

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Tube and Stick

Pump and Dispenser

Others

Based on product type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-

Oral Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Skin Care

Deodorants

Others

Based on region, the personal care packaging market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

