Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market Size 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Regional Outlook 2032

Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market Poised to Grow at More than 6% Until 2028

The Saudi Arabia surgical mask market is on a trajectory of impressive growth. Several factors are propelling this growth, including increased healthcare expenditure, a growing focus on respiratory protection within the healthcare sector, and a significant increase in healthcare facilities and services. As a result, the Saudi Arabia surgical mask market is expected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the expansion of healthcare facilities, a growing number of surgical procedures in the region, and an increased prevalence of communicable infectious diseases are the key drivers of this market growth. Additionally, the growing healthcare expenditure in Saudi Arabia significantly contributes to the surgical mask market’s expansion.

Saudi Arabia’s medical devices industry plays a crucial role in the Middle Eastern market, representing about 50% of the total market share. This is due to increased healthcare expenditure, higher government spending, and the development of health insurance services. In addition, Saudi Arabia imports over 90% of its medical device needs from abroad, primarily from the United States and Europe. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted local manufacturers to enter the Saudi Arabian medical disposables sector. In 2021, local production included 3.7 million face masks, including surgical masks, and 1.5 million liters of sanitizers.

The Increasing Number of Surgeries Driving the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market

As the number of surgical procedures increases, so does the demand for medical supplies such as surgical masks. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions like diabetes and stroke in Saudi Arabia has resulted in an uptick in surgical procedures. In 2019-2020, approximately 20 million surgeries were performed in India, with C-sections being the most common, totaling 3.5 million.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2020, the prevalence of diabetes in Saudi Arabia was 18.3%. Saudi Arabia is also ranked seventh in the world for new cases of type 1 diabetes. With around seven million Saudis having diabetes and three million with pre-diabetes, the country’s demand for surgical masks is expected to increase due to surgeries related to long-term diabetes, particularly for diabetic foot ulcers.

COVID-19 Playing a Significant Role in Driving Surgical Mask Demand in Saudi Arabia

The expansion of healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia has resulted in a proliferation of hospitals and clinics, contributing to a greater need for surgical masks in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly increased the demand for surgical masks. As of June 7, 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia had risen to 458,707, with 7,471 deaths and 441,860 survivors. The pandemic has led to a surge in demand for medications, medical disposables, hospital equipment, surgical masks, and other emergency supplies.

In addition to COVID-19, the growing elderly population has further increased the adoption of surgical masks among the general population. The rising prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases like tuberculosis and asthma, a growing number of companies producing medical devices, and rapid advancements in nonwoven production technology all contribute to the growth of the surgical mask market. Moreover, increased attention to reducing hospital-acquired infections and improvements in healthcare infrastructure and services are contributing to the growth of the surgical mask market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on economies worldwide, including Saudi Arabia. The N95 mask market has been heavily involved in business development activities such as product launches and alliances. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a substantial increase in demand for N95 masks in Saudi Arabia. Regulatory authorities, including the Saudi FDA, issued new guidelines on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to address shortages. As a result, numerous companies worked diligently to mass-produce surgical and N95 masks. Existing businesses expanded their production and supply networks for N95 masks in the region. The pandemic has played a significant role in the growth of the Saudi Arabia surgical mask market.

The Fluid/Splash-Resistant Surgical Masks Segment Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The Saudi Arabia surgical mask market is categorized into different product types, including anti-fog surgical masks, basic surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, N95 masks, and others. Among these segments, the fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. These masks prevent exposure to blood and other bodily fluids during medical procedures, making them essential in operating rooms and cardiac laboratories. The need for high-level fluid protection during surgeries is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period spanning 2022-2028.

The Offline Distribution Channel Dominates the Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market

In 2021, the offline distribution channel had a significant share of the market. Key industry participants, including Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., formed partnerships with hospitals, large drugstore franchises, and retail

Saudi Arabia Surgical Mask Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players in Saudi Arabia surgical mask market are 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., AlphaProTech, Crosstex International, Inc, Dynarex Corporation and Other prominent players.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Anti-Fog Surgical Mask

Basic Surgical Mask

Fluid/Splash Resistant Surgical Mask

N95 Mask

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

