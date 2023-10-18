Peanut Butter Market 2023 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2032

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Peanut Butter. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Peanut Butter study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Peanut Butter.

The global peanut butter market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global peanut butter market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for nutritional products is driving the growth of the global peanut butter market. In addition, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of peanut butter is forecast to surge the growth of the global peanut butter market.

The growing urban population and rising disposable income are likely to offer ample growth opportunities for the global peanut butter market during the forecast period.

The increasing working population and their hectic schedules are likely to benefit the global peanut butter market. On the contrary, the high cost of peanut butter may restrict the market growth during the study period.

The rising number of bariatric patients focusing on increasing weight will benefit the global peanut butter market. Furthermore, the growing demand for hotel food and ready-to-eat dinners will propel the peanut butter market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for peanut butter. Due to the pandemic, the governments of various nations imposed strict lockdown. Furthermore, gyms and other centers also closed their doors. As a result, it increased the demand for peanut butter.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the growing consumer demand for healthy food items. In addition, a significant range of the population prefers ready-to-cook food. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global peanut butter market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth, owing to the contribution of emerging economies like China and India. With the rising per capita consumption of peanut butter in the Asia Pacific, the peanut butter market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Agro Tech Foods Limited

Algood Food Company Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

Boulder Brands Inc.

Britannia Dairy Private Limited

Conagra Foodservice

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Dr. Oetker India Pvt Ltd

Hampton Farms, Inc

Hormel Foods Corporation

Hunts

Kraft Canada Inc.

Kraft Heinz

Mayvers

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

Olam International

Parag Milk Foods Limited

Peanut Butter & Co

Pinnacle Foods

Procter & Gamble

Skippy

Star Snacks Co., LLC

The Hain Celestial Group

The Hershey Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Trader Joe’s

Unilever Group

Virginia Diner

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global peanut butter market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

The peanut butter market has been segmented based on type –

Smooth Peanut Butter

Crunchy Peanut Butter

Low-Fat Peanut Butter

Others

The peanut butter market has been segmented based on distribution channel –

Online

Offline

The peanut butter market has been segmented based on region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

