Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size Expected To Expand At A Steady 2023-2031

The global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market.

The various types of USB power delivery systems include Type A, Type C, USB 1.0, USB 2.0, which can be used individually and in combinations. The USB power delivery system supports the connection of different devices with different power profiles compatible to different multimedia interfaces, which increase the passenger convenience and comfort. The global market for automotive USB power delivery systems is growing rapidly due to the growing sale of Type-C USB power delivery systems and the growing demand for infotainment systems in automobiles. However, the USB device failure due to power variation could hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The automotive USB power delivery system market in North America would register a CAGR of 16.97% during the forecast period. North America is projected to witness a substantial growth for the automotive USB power delivery system market due to the presence of Tier 1 USB power delivery system manufacturing companies, such as Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. These market players are actively investing in the research and development in order to offer innovative products and diversify the product portfolio for USB power delivery system.

What is the Automotive USB Power Delivery System?

The Automotive USB Power Delivery System is a standardized power delivery technology designed for use in vehicles to provide efficient and flexible charging solutions for various electronic devices. It enables faster and adaptive charging by dynamically negotiating power requirements between the source (e.g., a USB port in the car) and the connected device (e.g., smartphones, tablets, or laptops), allowing for optimal power delivery while ensuring safety. This system typically supports higher power levels and can accommodate a range of voltages, making it suitable for charging not only portable devices but also electric vehicles and their components, further enhancing the convenience and versatility of in-car charging solutions.

Major Players

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Lattice Semiconductor (US)

NXP Semiconductors (the Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

