Kaohsiung woman mistakenly torches 6 vehicles while cleaning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman in Kaohsiung accidentally set fire to six vehicles when attempting to burn tree leaves on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

A woman surnamed Huang caused a fire while cleaning by burning tree leaves on Guangze Road in Kaohsiung's Ziguan District. The fire spread and led to the destruction of several vehicles parked nearby, CNA reported.

The Kaohsiung City Police Department's Gangshan Branch released a press statement. It said that at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday they received a report of a fire at the parking lot across from 18 Guangze Road in the Ziguan District.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered that 64-year-old Huang had been burning tree leaves to clean the area. Unfortunately, Huang's fire spread to nearby car parking tents.

The blaze engulfed five cars and a motorcycle parked in the tents. The vehicles were completely destroyed.

Fortunately, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by 11:33 a.m. and no one was injured. Huang was charged with a public endangerment offense.