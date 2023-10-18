Taiwan People’s Party counters KMT primary plans with poll proposal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presented its plans for opinion polls to decide the choice of a joint presidential candidate after the Kuomintang (KMT) emphasized open primaries, amid a stalemate in their efforts to join forces, reports said Wednesday (Oct. 18).

Delegations from both opposition parties met last Saturday (Oct. 14) to discuss cooperation in the Jan. 13, 2024 elections. While they agreed on the need for three televised debates between KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and TPP contender Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), they failed to see eye-to-eye on what should happen afterward.

The KMT said Tuesday (Oct. 17) that voters nationwide should head for the polls for two days in early November to choose between Hou and Ko. However, the TPP said the method would be subject to mass mobilization, with campaigns busing supporters to the ballot stations.

The TPP preferred opinion surveys by phone in late October, adding it was doubtful that there was enough time to prepare for physical primaries, which would involve the printing of ballots and ID checks, Storm Media reported.

The TPP poll also included questions about respondents’ support for independent contender Terry Gou (郭台銘), who said he had more than 290,000 endorsements to feature on next January’s ballot. Gou’s camp has not been involved in the talks to find a joint opposition candidate.

The KMT said Wednesday that the two selection methods did not exclude each other, hinting at the possibility of a combination. The party called on the TPP to agree to a second meeting between their negotiators to discuss the issue, per UDN.

Efforts to cooperate have been fueled by the realization that Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), the candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), will be hard to beat if opposition parties back separate contenders. He has led most opinion polls, leaving Ko and Hou to battle for a distant second place.