Exhibitors wanted for 2024 Computex Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Companies worldwide are invited to register as exhibitors for the Computex 2024, an annual IT expo taking place June 4-7, 2024 in Taipei.

The event in 2024 will revolve around artificial intelligence with six themes: AI computing, next-generation connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, innovation, and sustainability, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event organizer.

According to an analysis of IDC, a market research firm, global spending on AI infrastructure and services is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2026.

Some of the exhibition highlights include AI computing and solutions, battery storage, and smart mobility. Also being spotlighted is the InnoVEX display zone, which serves as a networking platform for startups to showcase their products, boost their international profile, and draw investment.

The 2023 edition saw the participation of 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 tech experts, startups, and buyers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) made a splash at the event with a keynote speech on AI that attracted thousands of audiences.

The organizers have promised more such speeches at the 2024 edition for tech gurus to share their insight on AI, system integration, data science, IoT, and more. More information on the event and exhibitor registration can be found on the website of Computex.