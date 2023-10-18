Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Exhibitors wanted for 2024 Computex Taipei

IT showcase to focus on AI technologies and supply chain

  149
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/18 12:29
Poster for Computex Taipei 2024. (TAITRA image)

Poster for Computex Taipei 2024. (TAITRA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Companies worldwide are invited to register as exhibitors for the Computex 2024, an annual IT expo taking place June 4-7, 2024 in Taipei.

The event in 2024 will revolve around artificial intelligence with six themes: AI computing, next-generation connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, innovation, and sustainability, according to the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event organizer.

According to an analysis of IDC, a market research firm, global spending on AI infrastructure and services is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2026.

Some of the exhibition highlights include AI computing and solutions, battery storage, and smart mobility. Also being spotlighted is the InnoVEX display zone, which serves as a networking platform for startups to showcase their products, boost their international profile, and draw investment.

The 2023 edition saw the participation of 1,000 exhibitors and 50,000 tech experts, startups, and buyers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) made a splash at the event with a keynote speech on AI that attracted thousands of audiences.

The organizers have promised more such speeches at the 2024 edition for tech gurus to share their insight on AI, system integration, data science, IoT, and more. More information on the event and exhibitor registration can be found on the website of Computex.
Computex
Taipei
IT
AI
artificial intelligence
Nvidia
Jensen Huang

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Grand Mosque to hold charity sale in support of Palestinians
Taipei Grand Mosque to hold charity sale in support of Palestinians
2023/10/17 17:55
Taiwan charges 4 individuals for helping China poach tech talent
Taiwan charges 4 individuals for helping China poach tech talent
2023/10/17 17:40
Taiwan's 2nd Italy representative office opens in Milan
Taiwan's 2nd Italy representative office opens in Milan
2023/10/17 15:37
Raffle launched to promote Taipei’s 20 information stations
Raffle launched to promote Taipei’s 20 information stations
2023/10/17 14:48
Taiwan censures 2 de-facto ambassadors for sexual harassment
Taiwan censures 2 de-facto ambassadors for sexual harassment
2023/10/17 14:30