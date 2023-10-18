Cemetery-dwelling Taiwan man arrested for grand theft kaoliang

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was apprehended on suspicion of stealing alcohol from supermarkets while hiding in a cemetery.

Miaoli police received reports of theft from convenience stores and supermarkets, which said expensive alcoholic beverages had been stolen from their premises, per CNA. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, police identified a man surnamed Chen (陳), who was subsequently arrested while hiding in a cemetery on the outskirts of Miaoli.

The deputy chief of the Miaoli County Police Department, Hsu Wen-ming (徐文明), said on Wednesday (Oct. 18) that they had received consecutive reports from various businesses, including convenience stores, supermarkets, and retail stores, regarding the theft of alcoholic beverages. A special task force was established to review the surveillance footage and analyze the modus operandi of the suspected thief.

Inside the cemetery abode. (CNA photo)

Hsu said investigations led police to focus on 52-year-old Chen, who was generally unemployed and made a living by stealing from major convenience stores and retailers. He would steal in both daytime and nighttime, always wearing a full-face sun hat to conceal his identity.

He would select high-priced imported liquor and kaoliang to steal, then ride away on his stolen motorcycle. Police noted that Chen had no fixed abode.

To figure out Chen's whereabouts, the task force analyzed his past hideouts after previous thefts and identified a local cemetery. They found Chen hiding in a canvas tent in the cemetery where they arrested him.

Preliminary estimates suggested that from June to September, the total value of stolen alcohol exceeded NT$10,000 (US$309). Chen told police all the stolen alcohol had been consumed.

The case has been forwarded to the Miaoli District Prosecutors Office for further investigation. Chen facing charges of theft.