Biden planning additional aid for Taiwan in US$100 billion package

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The White House is reportedly planning on including aid for Taiwan in a US$100 billion (NT$3.23 trillion) supplemental funding request designed to boost Ukraine and Israel's militaries as well as border security.

NBC News on Oct. 12 cited a Biden administration official and a defense official as stating that the White House is devising a supplemental funding request to be delivered to Congress that would incorporate money for Taiwan, Ukraine, and border security with financial support for Israel. White House officials were also cited as stating the measure would seek to remedy the defense department's diminished stockpiles by requesting funding to manufacture more armaments.

In August, Biden asked Congress for US$24 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine, but the Senate pared that amount down to US$6 billion. When the House of Representatives passed a short-term funding bill to avoid a shutdown, Republicans stripped the US$6 billion in funding for Ukraine from the bill amid growing Republican resistance to aiding Ukraine, reported Defense News.

In the wake of the Hamas attacks on Israel that started on Oct. 7 and broad support for Tel Aviv, Biden is attempting to package funding for Israel's defense with military aid for Ukraine. He is also trying to appease Republicans who complain that too much is being spent on aid for Ukraine at the alleged expense of border security.

Biden faces an uphill battle amid a chaotic House that has yet to pick a speaker, the conservative focus on spending cuts, and growing Republican skepticism about additional aid to Ukraine. Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared optimistic about the measure's chances and was quoted by Bloomberg on Tuesday (Oct. 17) as predicting that the request would be submitted by the end of the week.

“We’d like to get the supplemental package moved as quickly as possible because the needs are great in both Israel and Ukraine," said Schumer.