Taiwan labor minister blames industry for lack of hospitality workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on Wednesday (Oct. 18) accused businesses of failing to hire sufficient workforce due to their “problematic mindset.”

Hsu made the remark while addressing the controversy surrounding the government’s proposal to introduce migrant workers to the hospitality industry. Currently, such laborers are employed as construction workers or caregivers.

The Taiwan Confederation of Trade Unions (TCTU) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) issued a statement opposing the plan to bring in 3,000 foreign workers to fill the labor gap facing the accommodation industries. It lambasted the government for “siding with the corporate world” and “being an accomplice in keeping wages low,” wrote Liberty Times.

The association believes labor is now well-positioned to negotiate better salaries amid the manpower woes, especially for the service industry workers. The government, though, is blighting local workers’ career prospects by turning to foreign labor, per UDN.

Rebutting the accusation, Hsu said local workers are prioritized in any policy to open up Taiwan’s job market. Discussions on the topic are ongoing and no timetable has been set for the implementation of the proposal.

Hsu also complained about the less than 10% employment rate for the 5,000 job seekers recommended for hotels, which struggle with staff shortages. Management appeared prejudiced against taking on older workers or women reentering the job market, she said.