Taiwan councilor detained for offering cash to support Terry Gou

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chair of Taiwan's Sinpu Representative Council has been arrested on suspicion of providing a reward to those who signed the petition in support of Foxconn founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) campaign for presidential qualification.

The Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office stated that a man surnamed Wang (王) is suspected of violating the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act. The office said it had successfully requested his detention without visiting rights, CNA reported.

Wang is suspected of offering a reward of NT$400 (US$12) to each person who gave their signature in support of Gou's bid to enter the 2024 presidential election.

On Tuesday (Oct. 17) an investigation into the case of Wang was initiated, and it directed judicial police to carry out searches, arrests, and summons, the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office said. It could not reveal any details of the investigation at this time, the office added.

Gou's campaign office stated that any illegal activities should be reported. It added that there should be no quid pro quo deals for signatures. Guo established 300 petition stations nationwide to collect signatures to support his bid to participate in Taiwan's forthcoming presidential election. He needs 289,667 signatures to secure a place on the ballot.