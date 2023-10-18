VeecoTech and Digital Penang To Host Webinar on the RM5000 MSME Digital Grant MADANI

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - VeecoTech Solutions and Digital Penang will be organising a joint webinar on the MSMEs Digital Grant MADANI, a government grant program that offers financial support to empower Malaysian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in their digital transformation journey.



Webinar Details:

Title: RM5000 MSME DIGITAL GRANT MADANI

Date: 25 October 2023, Wednesday

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Platform: Microsoft Teams



Our webinar speakers will be presenting key topics, including:



Grant eligibility



Application process



Common reasons for rejection and how to avoid them

Attendees are also entitled to receive a free local SEO and social media calendar guide and even a free domain."We are thrilled to collaborate with Digital Penang to host this webinar for Malaysian MSMEs. Our goal is to provide a platform for MSMEs to gain the knowledge and resources they need to embrace digitalisation," said Alain Lye, Managing Director at VeecoTech.The webinar is open to all Malaysian MSMEs. To complete your registration, kindly visit the official webinar registration page This RM 5000 matching grant is made possible by The Malaysia MADANI Framework, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

VeecoTech Solutions

Established in 2011, VeecoTech is a leading Malaysia IT solution company, specialised in helping businesses to achieve their success through digital solutions.



Together with the subsidiary companies, namely Benova and Bold Media, VeecoTech has operations in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.



Being a multidisciplinary team capable of providing an integrated and robust digital ecosystem for clients, VeecoTech's expertise lies in website design, e-commerce, software, branding and marketing solutions.



The company has served over 500 clients from diverse industries, including public sectors, manufacturing, property, financial, healthcare, F&B and others.