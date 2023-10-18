Step into your ‘Main Character Energy’: Skyscanner reveals that 84% of Singapore travellers are inspired to travel to movie or TV show destinations

From 2024’s travel vibes to trending & best-value des8na8ons, Skyscanner reveals next year’s top travel trends

Skyscanner Travel Trends 2024

Gig tripping – 60% of Singapore travellers would fly to catch their favourite artist live in another country, with 46% willing to fly short haul and 14% saying they'd fly long haul. In fact, 28% of Singapore travellers plan to attend a gig or music concert abroad in 2024.

Budget bougie foodies – Eating and trying local authentic cuisine is the most popular activity for 54% of Singapore travellers. In fact, 30% of respondents have booked a destination purely to visit a specific restaurant. Osaka, nicknamed 'the kitchen of Japan', tops Skyscanner's global list for foodies on a budget in 2024, and is the top trending destination amongst Singapore travellers.

Destination Zzzz – Sleeping ranks high on the Singaporean travellers' main activities for their next holiday (23%), ranking above water sports (22%), wildlife spotting (19%) and snow sports (18%). This trend is likely to continue as 39% of Singapore travellers attest to enjoying better sleep on a holiday, likely due to the therapeutic escape a vacation offers.

Analogue adventurers – In an age of always-on and constant hype, Gen Zs are tending back towards old-school analogue adventures that ditch the digital device in favour of how it used to be done. In fact, one in five (19%) Singapore travellers aged 18 to 24-years-old now bring a Polaroid camera with them on holiday.

Celebration vacationers – Singapore travellers are increasingly looking to celebrate big milestones in style. Two in three (64%) travellers have taken a group trip to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. However, the issue of cost often throws a spanner in the works – one in two (48%) said that agreeing on expected costs of the trip is their primary hurdle when planning group trips, followed by knowing how or where to communicate with their group (43%). Skyscanner therefore asked WhatsApp for their top tips to turn those group chat dreams into a group trip reality (in report).

Luxe-for-less seekers – To kick off their trip in style, 23% of Singapore travellers plan to upgrade their flight to business or first class in 2024, while 25% plan to purchase airport lounge access. However, five-star luxury doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. Skyscanner shares some of the best-value five-star stays around the world in the full report.



[1] Research conducted with OnePoll in August 2023 with sample of 1,000 Singapore respondents.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Whether it's gig tripping or a visit to dreamland, global travel siteshares the latest trends shaping industry and traveller behaviour in its 'Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024' report.Blending proprietary flights and hotels data based on millions of searches with an annual consumer behaviour study [1] , Skyscanner reveals 2024's, as well as theInsights reveal Singapore travellers to be greatly inspired by film and entertainment, with more than 8 out of 10 choosing destinations based on a movie or TV show. Additionally, close to half (41%) of the respondents rate the overall 'vibe' of a destination as important, when choosing where to go in 2024.Among four key travel vibes, set-jetting topped the charts in Singapore with travellers wanting to slot themselves into their favourite show locations, embodyingSince 2001 when the Korean Wave hit Singapore till today, K-drama continues to hold a special place in Singapore travellers' hearts. Claiming top spot in the destination list that Singaporeans are inspired to visit in 2024 is Jeju, South Korea, as depicted in a South Korean TV series,This is followed by Christchurch, New Zealand where, and Paris, France as seen inAside from Main Character Energy, the value on experiences is powering several other trends and travel vibes for 2024:What's more, with the thirst for experiences driving changes in the lifestyles of consumers today, Skyscanner sees these traveller types emerging in 2024:In the 2024 report, Singaporeans love for Japan continues to blossom with the top two trending cities being foodie haven Osaka and the beautifully serene Fukuoka, while bustling Taipei rounds out the list of top trending destinations in third place. On the other hand, Indonesia came out top overall, securing the highest three spots for the Best Value Destinations category with Yogyakarta, Jakarta and Praya (full overview in appendix).While Skyscanner sees 2024 as the year of redefining value through experience in travel, results find that Singaporeans grapple with the challenge of switching off while on vacation. Despite 89% of respondents acknowledging the importance of disconnecting during a trip, 34% report checking their work emails, with 23% even admitting they are searching for a new job while overseas."Singaporeans have shown themselves to be inspired travellers, driven by a strong desire to go where their imagination takes them. That said, we also see that the demands of modern life too often prevent us from committing ourselves to the present."In 2024, we hope to help Singaporeans prioritise themselves, and that includes fully embracing the many opportunities and experiences that come with travelling. Skyscanner, with its suite of traveller-first tools, provides fuss-free travel planning, allowing you to live in the moment, free of distractions."With tools such as 'Everywhere' search, Whole Month View and Price Alerts (in appendix), Singapore travellers can plan better and smarter for more unforgettable adventures.Check out the full 'Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024' report here . Alternatively, a comprehensive overview of the report can be found below.Hashtag: #skyscanner

