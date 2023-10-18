Infobip and Blue Join Forces to Modernize Customer Experiences in Hong Kong with Innovative Chatbot Solutions

Infobip's Answers and Conversations solutions empower Blue to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2023 - Infobip , a leading global cloud communications platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Blue, the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. Blue will utilise Infobip's chatbot and omnichannel solutions to enhance digital customer experience, enabling Blue to provide its customers with simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions.Over the past six months, Blue has leveraged Infobip's Answers and Conversations solutions to optimize lead generation, provide enhanced digital self-service capabilities, and streamline operations. Building on the collaboration, Blue also recently introduced a new service via its chatbot that enables real-time product information and promotions on its website's live chat and through WhatsApp. By integrating Infobip's Answers, Blue's customers can now engage in personalized conversations with Blue's chatbot and receive instant access to tailored product information and promotions.Since its inception in 2018, Blue has been dedicated to harnessing technology to deliver insurance solutions that are simple, flexible, and valuable. Blue's exceptional growth within the insurance industry is testament to its commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies. With Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for the first half of 2023 nearly tripling compared to the same period last year, and the New Business Value (VNB) for the first quarter of 2023 rising by over 60%, Blue has established itself as a dynamic and forward-thinking company.Seamlessly integrating into Blue's customer acquisition and onboarding process, Infobip's solutions have resulted in a significant expansion of Blue's customer reach and engagement, doubling its previous metrics in just six months.Charles Hung, CEO and Executive Director of Blue, commented, "Blue has been disrupting the traditional insurance market by unveiling a series of innovative, market-first insurance products and services. Infobip's intuitive interface empowers our team to effortlessly manage and customize automation, optimizing our marketing efforts. The dedicated support provides valuable insights, aligning automation strategies with our objectives. Through seamless integration, we've strengthened engagement and streamlined operations, which empowers us to continually enhance our services, ensuring the best experience for our valued customers."Infobip's Answers solution enables Blue to build, test, and deploy highly customized chatbots without requiring coding skills. In addition to providing bespoke recommendations, Blue's chatbot also seamlessly supports customers throughout their application journey, automatically assigning customer inquiries to Blue's customer service representatives, thereby improving both customer experience and operational efficiency.Blue also benefits from Infobip's Conversations solution, a cloud-based contact center that facilitates contextual conversations with customers. By combining Conversations with Answers, Blue can create chatbots for different communication channels and automate instant responses to frequently asked questions, enabling Blue's customer service representatives to focus on resolving more complex inquiries.Dorothy Cheng, Business Lead at Infobip APAC, said, "We are delighted to partner with Blue and contribute to their remarkable business growth. The collaboration has been highly rewarding, and we value the opportunity to provide innovative solutions that enhance their customer experiences. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and delivering excellent services that drive their success in the dynamic insurance industry. Together, we will continue to shape the future of customer engagement."The collaboration between Infobip and Blue signifies a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Together, the companies are transforming the insurance industry by leveraging cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and drive business growth.Hashtag: #Infobip

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.



ABOUT BLUE

Blue is the first digital life insurer in Hong Kong. It is a joint venture between Hillhouse Capital, a leading investment management firm with extensive investment experience, and Tencent Holdings Limited, a leading Internet value added services provider. Blue focuses on providing simple, flexible and valuable insurance solutions through online channels. It is committed to making people's lives easier by empowering them to take charge of their own protection. For more information, please visit www.blue.com.hk.

