Ukraine updates: UK warns of 'significant' Russian offensive

UK suggests 'significant' Russia offensive on Avdiivka

Russia has likely launched a coordinated offensive on several fronts in eastern Ukraine, including on the heavily defended town of Avdiivka, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

In its daily update on the war in Ukraine, the ministry described the offensive as likely "the most significant offensive operation undertaken by Russia since at least January 2023."

"Russia's attack is likely being carried out with multiple armored battalions, which are attempting to envelope the town," the Ministry of Defence statement read.

It added that Avdiivka has been "on the frontline since 2014."

"The town is a major obstacle in preventing Russian forces from their wider objective of taking control of Donetsk Oblast."

The ministry suggested that Ukrainian forces were so far holding back the Russian advance. It added that Russian forces have sustained heavy equipment and personnel losses.

"Slow progress and high casualties have likely triggered a change in messaging from Russia, from an offensive to 'active defense,' as successfully clearing Avdiivka looks increasingly unlikely in the short term."

Russia has significantly intensified its attacks on Avdiivka in recent days.

Ukraine says Russian airfields, equipment struck in east

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday its forces successfully struck Russian airfields and equipment near the Russian-controlled cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk in the east.

The Ukrainian military's communication department said on the Telegram messaging platform that the strikes were "well-aimed," targeting Russian airfields and helicopters.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of the Zaporizhzhya region controlled by Moscow in Ukraine's southeast, said that the strikes on Berdyansk were not successful.

"According to preliminary information, our air defense system successfully intercepted enemy rockets," Rogov said on the Telegram. "Information about victims and possible damage is being clarified."

Moscow denies 'proof' of North Korea weapons supplies

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there was "no proof" North Korea was supplying Russia with weapons, after the US released images said to be of arms shipments from North Korea.

"They report this all the time, without providing any proof," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

On Friday, the White House said North Korea had already delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks. They were meant to be used in the war in Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in Russia for several days last month, where he met President Vladimir Putin who spoke of "possibilities for military cooperation. The visit and consequent statements ignited Western fears over a potential arms deal.

Germany's Baerbock promises continued support for Ukraine, Moldova

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has pledged continued support for Ukraine and Moldova against Russia, during a visit to Chisinau to attend the fourth Moldova Supporters Conference.

"In these days when the situation in the Middle East is keeping us so on edge, it is important for me to underline: We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and with Moldova," Baerbock said on Tuesday.

She vowed German support to Molodova in energy issues, economic stabilization and reform steps toward accession into the European Union. The German foreign minister also pledged a sum of €95 million (roughly $100 million) for Moldova next year.