Terry Gou calls for electoral reform in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent presidential candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Taiwan should enact electoral reform that would see both its president and head of government directly elected with an absolute majority of votes.

Gou took to Facebook on Tuesday evening (Oct. 17) and criticized President Tsai Ing-wen for failing to enact constitutional reform. He said the reason for the “chaos” of the past eight years of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rule is that “the president has power and no responsibility, while the premier has responsibility but no power.”

Taiwan’s current system sees a president elected by the people, who serves as head of state. The president then appoints a premier, who serves as head of government and is accountable to the legislature.

Gou also said the current system, where a candidate only needs to receive the most votes compared to any other candidate to win the presidency, should be changed. He said a winning candidate should be required to secure an absolute majority, i.e., receive the majority of the voter’s support to win.

Presidential candidate for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has also advocated for electoral reform. On Oct. 9 he said that if elected, the head of government role would be elevated and the president would be required to report to the legislature.

Gou, along with Ko, and the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) all hope to remove the DPP from power at the election next January. The TPP and KMT held cooperation talks on Saturday, though Gou said this would come later for him.

“First talk ideas, then talk cooperation; this has been my longstanding position,” Gou said.