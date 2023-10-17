Presale ending soon for popular Taiwan forest-themed calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nature lovers must not miss the opportunity to get a copy of the hotly-sought-after Taiwan forest-themed calendar for 2024 as preorders close on Friday (Oct. 20).

Titled “The Forest of Fantasy,” the 2024 edition calendar comes in wall and desk versions, priced at NT$320 (US$9.9) and NT$300, respectively. Used prints can be framed as artwork and the stand for the desk calendar is made of cedar wood in a sustainable way, according to the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FNCA).

The calendar takes on a magical feel that features pangolins, Formosan black bears, terrestrial crabs, and crested honey buzzards. The vividly depicted creatures are accompanied by a paragraph about their characteristics and a conservation message.

For example, the Taiwan-endemic Formosan black bear is described as a bear that has a unique craft of building ground nests using twigs and silver grass—the only bear on the planet boasting such skills.

Both informative and aesthetic, the FNCA-published calendars have become a vehicle for knowledge about local ecosystems, said the agency. Pre-orders can be made at the Government Online Bookstore, Wunan Books, and a coalition of local bookshops, with the merchandise set to be delivered in mid-December.



"The Forest of Fantasy" calendar for 2024. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency images)