DAMUR fashion show sets off on yacht in southern Taiwan

Kaohsiung (Taiwan News) — Berlin-based fashion brand #DAMUR's 2024 Spring/Summer collection made a stunning debut on a fancy yacht in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 15.

Taiwanese designer Huang Shih-shun (黃世舜), who lives in Germany, showed off his latest collection titled "Unknown Journey" on board a yacht worth NT$200 million (US$6 million). In a collaboration with Youth Bureau, the yacht set off from Glory Pier, then circled Love River Bay, and finally stopped in front of Great Harbor Bridge to showcase over 20 outfits.

The crowd appeared on the bridge and his fans from Taipei and Hsinchu flocked to Kaohsiung for the event. With the gentle sea breeze and a beautiful sunset by the harbor, the event was truly spectacular.

From oversized trench coats and perforated suits to asymmetrical-cut dresses, the collection is visually appealing, especially for viewers from a distance. The exaggerated makeup on the models and hairstyles reminiscent of Dragon Ball's protagonist, Son Goku, further enhance the collection's unique aesthetic.

Instead of walking around, models, who also practice gymnastics, bent over, split stretched, and danced wildly to show the high-profile design. Huang said that creating an entertaining show was as important as the clothes themselves.

The brand values quality, and unique interaction with the audience, which is irreplaceable by artificial intelligence or any sort of technology, said Huang. His new idea came from his love for surfing and nature, which made him the first designer to host a fashion show on the river. "My brand encourages people to dream and to be different as we learn from countless mistakes," said Huang.

He shared that the latest collection reflects his recent insights into life. He used to be keen on breaking through obstacles, but his mindset has shifted to going with the flow, with the precondition that the direction is crystal clear.

Huang is famous for his interesting ideas of hosting a fashion show, including one in a Taipei metro station, or setting a food stand to roast sausages next to the runway.

Huang said that his reality show is set to screen on Netflix in 2024.

#DAMUR's 2024 Spring/Summer collection. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)