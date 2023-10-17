Taiwan’s KMT unveils presidential primary proposal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) unveiled its plans for primaries to select a joint presidential candidate with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), despite the latter’s preference for opinion polls.

At a first meeting between the campaign chiefs of both sides last Saturday (Oct. 14), the KMT agreed to the TPP proposal to stage three televised debates between their respective candidates Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). However, they differed on the method to select a joint contender for the Jan. 13, 2024 election.

Hou’s campaign office said Tuesday it hoped for a second meeting within two days while unveiling the details of its plan for primaries to select the joint candidate, UDN reported. There would be poll stations in 73 areas in 22 counties and cities, with voting open to all citizens willing to sign a declaration they wanted a change of political party in power.

Voting would take place on Nov. 4-5, but if the TPP preferred to reduce it to just one day, discussion was possible, Hou campaign officials said. Participants should register under their name and show their ID in order to prevent double voting and other irregularities.

The two parties would share the cost of organizing and managing the open primaries, the KMT said. Both sides would share computers and send volunteers and observers to the polling.

At last Saturday’s meeting, the TPP expressed reservations about the primary system. The party pointed out the danger of mass mobilization, with one side able to ferry its supporters to polling stations by bus. In order to counter such behavior, the KMT said the use of buses would be banned.