Belgian police shoot suspect in deadly Brussels attack

Police in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Tuesday shot an armed suspect in the fatal shooting of two Swedish nationals in the city.

The country had raised the security alert status of Brussels to the highest level in the wake of the attack, ramping up police presence.

What we know so far

Officers tracked down the suspect in the Brussels neighborhood of Schaerbeek after an intensive manhunt.

Prosecutors said it was initially unclear whether this was the perpetrator and whether the individual was alive.

The automatic rifle found close to the person who was shot was the same weapon as the one used during the Monday evening attack, Belgian Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden told broadcaster VRT.

"The weapon with which the attacks were committed has been found this morning where the man was apprehended in Schaerbeek. That makes the likelihood that the perpetrator has been caught bigger," Verlinden said.

"We are checking fingerprints to be 100% sure."

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the suspect was a man of Tunisian origin who was living in Belgium illegally.

The attacker was known to police in connection with people smuggling. He had unsuccessfully sought asylum in Belgium in November 2019.

Heightened security in Europe

The shooting comes as some European countries had already raised alertness levels over terrorism linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A Belgian federal prosecutor said after the shootings that there was no evidence of a link to the recent renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

rc/wmr (AFP, Reuters)