Virtualized Evolved Packet Beyond Brilliance Navigating the Global Market’s Rising Trends

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is valued at approximately USD 4.79 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Virtualized Evolved Packet Core refers to a framework utilized for virtualizing the functions required to converge voice and data on 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and 5G networks. vEPC moves the core network’s individual components that traditionally run-on dedicated hardware to software platforms. Through virtualizing evolved packet core (EPC) telecom operators can reduce their capital & operating expenditures as well as can customize networks as per the requirements of individual customers.

The increasing mobile network data traffic and growing penetration of IoT connected devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Here are some key highlights of the vEPC market based on a deep analysis of the industry:

Rapid Growth : The vEPC market has experienced significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks. The demand for high-speed data and low-latency services is a key driver.

: The vEPC market has experienced significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks. The demand for high-speed data and low-latency services is a key driver. 5G Adoption : With the rollout of 5G networks worldwide, the demand for vEPC solutions has surged. 5G’s requirements for flexibility, scalability, and network slicing have made virtualized EPCs essential.

: With the rollout of 5G networks worldwide, the demand for vEPC solutions has surged. 5G’s requirements for flexibility, scalability, and network slicing have made virtualized EPCs essential. Cost-Efficiency : Virtualization allows for cost savings compared to traditional hardware-based EPC solutions. It reduces the need for physical infrastructure, saving on capital and operational expenses.

: Virtualization allows for cost savings compared to traditional hardware-based EPC solutions. It reduces the need for physical infrastructure, saving on capital and operational expenses. Network Slicing : vEPC enables network slicing, a critical feature in 5G networks. This technology allows service providers to partition their network into multiple virtual networks, each tailored to specific use cases, such as IoT, industrial applications, and enhanced mobile broadband.

: vEPC enables network slicing, a critical feature in 5G networks. This technology allows service providers to partition their network into multiple virtual networks, each tailored to specific use cases, such as IoT, industrial applications, and enhanced mobile broadband. Scalability : The vEPC architecture provides the scalability needed to handle the ever-increasing data demands. Service providers can easily expand capacity to accommodate more subscribers and data traffic.

: The vEPC architecture provides the scalability needed to handle the ever-increasing data demands. Service providers can easily expand capacity to accommodate more subscribers and data traffic. NFV and SDN Integration : vEPC is often integrated with Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technologies. This integration enhances agility, allowing operators to deploy and manage services more efficiently.

: vEPC is often integrated with Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technologies. This integration enhances agility, allowing operators to deploy and manage services more efficiently. Edge Computing : vEPC can be deployed at the network edge to reduce latency and improve the overall user experience. This is particularly crucial for applications like augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles.

: vEPC can be deployed at the network edge to reduce latency and improve the overall user experience. This is particularly crucial for applications like augmented reality, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. Security : Security is a paramount concern in the vEPC market. As networks become more virtualized, the need for robust security solutions to protect against cyber threats is ever-increasing.

: Security is a paramount concern in the vEPC market. As networks become more virtualized, the need for robust security solutions to protect against cyber threats is ever-increasing. Market Players : Various vendors offer vEPC solutions, including traditional telecom equipment providers and specialized software companies. Competition is fierce, and vendors are continuously innovating to stay ahead.

: Various vendors offer vEPC solutions, including traditional telecom equipment providers and specialized software companies. Competition is fierce, and vendors are continuously innovating to stay ahead. Global Reach : The vEPC market is not limited to a particular region. It has a global reach, with deployments in both developed and emerging markets.

: The vEPC market is not limited to a particular region. It has a global reach, with deployments in both developed and emerging markets. Partnerships and Alliances : In this competitive market, partnerships and alliances between service providers, vendors, and industry organizations are common. These collaborations aim to develop and standardize vEPC solutions and services.

: In this competitive market, partnerships and alliances between service providers, vendors, and industry organizations are common. These collaborations aim to develop and standardize vEPC solutions and services. Regulatory Considerations: Regulatory bodies play a role in shaping the vEPC landscape, ensuring compliance with data privacy, security, and quality of service standards.

According to Statista – in 2019, global mobile data traffic was estimated at 28.56 exabytes per month, and the mobile data traffic further increased to 77.49 exabytes per month in 2022. Moreover, another key factor driving the market is increasing penetration of IoT connected devices. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the total number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide were estimated at 9.7 billion, and the number of IoT devices is projected to grow to 29 billion by 2030. Also growing emergence of 5G services worldwide and increasing advancements in Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication networks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and resources to shift toward virtualization and rising concern over cyber security impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Component: Solution Services By Deployment Type: Cloud On-premises By Network: 5G Network 4G Network By End-User: Telecom Operators Enterprise By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

