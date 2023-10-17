Music Publishing Ascending Trends Exploring the Potential of Skyrocketing Market Size

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the “Music Publishing Market.” This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Market sector.

Music Publishing Market is valued approximately USD$$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The process of music publishing is buying the rights to musical works from songwriters, composers, or other right holders and distributing those rights to third parties as licenses. It has been noted that mechanical, performance, synchronization, digital, and other royalties account for most of the revenue from music publication. Along with song acquisition, copyright management, and copyright protection, music publishing also has other responsibilities to complete. The global market growth is driven by growing Adoption of Digital Music and growing popularity of music streaming services.

Here are some key highlights and trends in the music publishing market:

Digital Transformation : The music publishing industry has undergone a significant digital transformation, with the rise of streaming services and online platforms. This has changed the way music is distributed, consumed, and monetized.

: The music publishing industry has undergone a significant digital transformation, with the rise of streaming services and online platforms. This has changed the way music is distributed, consumed, and monetized. Streaming Dominance : Streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music have become major revenue sources for music publishers. As a result, digital revenue has eclipsed physical sales and downloads.

: Streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music have become major revenue sources for music publishers. As a result, digital revenue has eclipsed physical sales and downloads. Global Reach : The global nature of streaming has made it easier for music publishers to reach international audiences, increasing the potential for revenue from diverse markets.

: The global nature of streaming has made it easier for music publishers to reach international audiences, increasing the potential for revenue from diverse markets. Sync and Licensing : Music publishers are increasingly focusing on sync and licensing deals for movies, TV shows, commercials, and video games, as these can be lucrative revenue streams.

: Music publishers are increasingly focusing on sync and licensing deals for movies, TV shows, commercials, and video games, as these can be lucrative revenue streams. Royalty Collections : Organizations like ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC in the United States, and similar PROs (Performance Rights Organizations) worldwide, play a crucial role in collecting and distributing royalties to songwriters and publishers.

: Organizations like ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC in the United States, and similar PROs (Performance Rights Organizations) worldwide, play a crucial role in collecting and distributing royalties to songwriters and publishers. Data and Analytics : Data-driven insights and analytics are being used to track the performance of songs, identify trends, and optimize licensing and royalty collection processes.

: Data-driven insights and analytics are being used to track the performance of songs, identify trends, and optimize licensing and royalty collection processes. Copyright and Intellectual Property Protection : Music publishers are increasingly focused on protecting intellectual property rights in a digital age, addressing issues like copyright infringement and piracy.

: Music publishers are increasingly focused on protecting intellectual property rights in a digital age, addressing issues like copyright infringement and piracy. Emerging Markets : Emerging markets, particularly in Asia, offer substantial growth opportunities for music publishers as digital infrastructure and music consumption habits evolve.

: Emerging markets, particularly in Asia, offer substantial growth opportunities for music publishers as digital infrastructure and music consumption habits evolve. Independent Publishers : Independent music publishers have gained prominence, as they can be more agile and specialized, working with niche artists and composers.

: Independent music publishers have gained prominence, as they can be more agile and specialized, working with niche artists and composers. Collaborative Deals : Co-publishing and sub-publishing deals are becoming more common, enabling publishers to diversify their catalogs and revenue sources.

: Co-publishing and sub-publishing deals are becoming more common, enabling publishers to diversify their catalogs and revenue sources. Music Rights Acquisitions : Major corporations and investment groups are acquiring music publishing rights and catalogs, further consolidating the industry.

: Major corporations and investment groups are acquiring music publishing rights and catalogs, further consolidating the industry. Social Media and User-Generated Content : Music publishers are also exploring opportunities in user-generated content on platforms like TikTok, where short music clips can go viral and lead to increased streams and sales.

: Music publishers are also exploring opportunities in user-generated content on platforms like TikTok, where short music clips can go viral and lead to increased streams and sales. Challenges from Legislation : Ongoing changes in copyright legislation, such as the Music Modernization Act in the U.S., impact how royalties are collected and distributed, requiring music publishers to adapt.

: Ongoing changes in copyright legislation, such as the Music Modernization Act in the U.S., impact how royalties are collected and distributed, requiring music publishers to adapt. Sustainability and Transparency : There is a growing focus on sustainability in music publishing, including addressing the environmental impact of vinyl and CD production, as well as promoting transparency in royalty reporting and payments.

: There is a growing focus on sustainability in music publishing, including addressing the environmental impact of vinyl and CD production, as well as promoting transparency in royalty reporting and payments. Diversification: Many music publishers are diversifying their services, branching into adjacent areas like artist management, marketing, and brand partnerships.

According to the RIAA, streaming encompasses a range of forms, including paid subscriptions, ad-supported music streaming services, digital and customized radio, and licensing for music on Facebook and digital fitness applications. The disclosure covers US TikTok music earnings, utilizing labels’ creative efforts to license new applications, services, and formats. These revenues, which made up a comparable 83% of total sales in 2021 as they did in 2020, climbed by 24% to a total of USD 12.4 billion, according to Airnow. To the opposite, YouTube Music was the top downloaded music and audio app globally in the Google Play Store in June 2022, according to Airnow. More than 9.42 million Android users downloaded the streaming service. The second-most downloaded music and audio app was Shazam, with almost 4 million downloads from global users. However, decline in physical volume sales stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Royalty: Performance Synchronization Digital Revenue Physical Revenue By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy ROE Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea RoAPAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of the World

