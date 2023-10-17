Taiwan's 2nd Italy representative office opens in Milan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Representative Office in Milan, Italy opened on Monday (Oct. 16), further advancing Taiwan-Italy relations.

The office is headed by former deputy representative to Italy Lin Tsan-nan (林讚南). At a plaque unveiling ceremony on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) conveyed his well wishes through a pre-recorded video message, highlighting the rapid growth of Taiwan-Italy relations in recent years, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) statement.

Italy is Taiwan's third-largest trading partner in the EU, and there have been notable investments in recent years, such as EVA Air launching direct flights from Taipei to Milan and Taiwan's wafer manufacturing giant, Global Wafer Co., expanding its presence in northern Italy, MOFA said. The establishment of the office will further strengthen the connections between Taiwan and northern Italy in various aspects, including enhancing bilateral economic and trade exchanges, the ministry said.

The office is responsible for business and tourism affairs, consular services for overseas Taiwanese, and assistance services for overseas nationals in eight major regions in northern Italy, it said. It will also coordinate closely with the Taipei Representative Office in Italy, located in Rome, to promote comprehensive and substantive cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and Italy, MOFA added.

Below is the office’s contact information:

Address: Via Fabio Filzi, 25/A/P.12 - 20124 Milano, Italia

Telephone: +39 3343-838-604

Emergency phone number: +39 3342-222-171

E-mail: mil@mofa.gov.tw