Raffle launched to promote Taipei’s 20 information stations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers are invited to visit Taipei’s 20 information stations and enroll in a raffle event for a chance to bring home accommodation vouchers.

Visitors can collect three stamps from any three of the facilities and become eligible for the prize draw at the visitor center in Ximending, a bustling attraction in west Taipei, per the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism.

A total of 300 prizes are available, including hotel vouchers, coupons for books and dishes, tea gift sets, and other goodies. The event runs until Nov. 5.

According to the tourism agency, travelers can inquire about travel issues, use restrooms, recharge their cellphones, and rent wheelchairs or strollers at the information centers scattered in the capital city. This helps create a friendly environment for travelers, it said.

Here is a list of the 20 information stations:

Beitou District: Guandu Temple, On My Way Taipei Hostel

Shilin District: Yannick Yangmingshan Branch, Doors Coffee, Kuo Yuan Ye Museum of Cake and Pastry

Neihu District: Farmhouse Café Trattoria

Datong District: D.G. Hotel, Grandma's Kitchen, Wang Tea, Beimen WOW Poshtel, DD Toy Town

Zhongzheng District: Taipei City Mall, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Evergreen Maritime Museum, Leeco Outlet

Wanhua District: Cho Hotel

Daan District: Dandy Hotel Daan Park Branch, Yoursplace, Yabook secondhand bookshop

Nangang District: Taipei Forward Hotel Nangang Branch

Visit the website of Travel Taipei to learn more.



An information station in Taipei. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)