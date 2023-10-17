Taiwan’s baseball dreams alive as sport returns to 2028 Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Baseball Softball Federation (WBSC) announced that both baseball and softball will return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games in a press release on Monday (Oct. 16).

The news comes as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held a meeting in Mumbai, India, approving the inclusion of a total of five sports in the upcoming Olympics. In addition to baseball and softball, the other sports include cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash.

It’s official! We’ve added brand new sports to our #LA28 Olympic Games lineup.



⚾️ Baseball, Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse, Squash, Cricket



Get more info on LA28’s full Olympic sport program: https://t.co/4CSIlhkBiI pic.twitter.com/c2ZOcy2EK8 — LA28 (@LA28) October 16, 2023

Baseball and softball were official Olympic sports from 1992 to 2008. Only at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics did they return as one of the optional events chosen by the host country.

For the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, baseball and softball have been left off the roster.

Baseball first entered the Olympics at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics as a “demonstration sport,” with a tournament involving eight different teams. A Taiwan team won a bronze medal in 1984, and at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Taiwan won a silver medal.

The WBSC was pleased with the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirming the inclusion of baseball and softball in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Speaking to media in Mumbai, India last Friday (Oct. 13), WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said the U.S. Major League Baseball and the players' union support the return of baseball and softball to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and will allow top players to participate in the games.

The recent decision means that baseball will become an Olympic event for the seventh time, while softball will be included for the sixth time.

The decision to include baseball and softball in the Olympics follows the conclusion of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, when Japan defeated the United States in the finals, attracting global media attention and setting a viewership record for a baseball final competition.