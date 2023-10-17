Taiwan censures 2 de-facto ambassadors for sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s foreign ministry has censured three of its diplomats including two former heads of overseas missions, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The accusations were made against the trio between June and July, per CNA. Former Taiwan representative to Thailand Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) and representative to the Philippines Michael Peiyung Hsu (徐佩勇) were both accused of sexually harassing female secretaries.

Chuang has had a demerit marked against his record and Hsu a major demerit, a spokesperson said. Staff who receive two major demerits are dismissed, while three regular demerits are regarded as a single major demerit, according to government regulations.

Meanwhile, a diplomat surnamed Huang (黃), who was accused of making advances of an unspecified nature and sending unsolicited swimsuit photos, has also received a demerit. Huang has already resigned from his role with the ministry.