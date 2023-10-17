Alexa
Taiwan censures 2 de-facto ambassadors for sexual harassment

Investigations of 3 individuals result in demerits, to be reviewed by government auditors

  268
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/17 14:30
Michael Peiyung Hsu and Chuang Suo-hang. (Taiwan News, CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan’s foreign ministry has censured three of its diplomats including two former heads of overseas missions, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (Oct. 17).

The accusations were made against the trio between June and July, per CNA. Former Taiwan representative to Thailand Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) and representative to the Philippines Michael Peiyung Hsu (徐佩勇) were both accused of sexually harassing female secretaries.

Chuang has had a demerit marked against his record and Hsu a major demerit, a spokesperson said. Staff who receive two major demerits are dismissed, while three regular demerits are regarded as a single major demerit, according to government regulations.

Meanwhile, a diplomat surnamed Huang (黃), who was accused of making advances of an unspecified nature and sending unsolicited swimsuit photos, has also received a demerit. Huang has already resigned from his role with the ministry.
Michael Peiyung Hsu (徐佩勇)
Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢)
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO)
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Thailand
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines
Me Too
#metoo
#metoo in Taiwan
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affair

