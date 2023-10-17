Taiwan finds banned pesticide in grapes from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan rejected shipments of grapes from Japan and crabs from Pakistan after inspections turned up excessive levels of pesticides or heavy metals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (Oct. 17).

Tests found residues of the pesticide cyclaniliprole in 620 kilograms of grapes from Japan, the Liberty Times reported. As it was the second find in two weeks, and the fourth this year, the frequency of border inspections for the Japanese fruit will be raised from 20% to 50%, the FDA said.

The use of the pesticide is legal in Taiwan for apples, pears, and tea leaves, but not for grapes. The FDA tests showed the latest shipment contained 0.01 parts per million of cyclaniliprole, or precisely the minimum amount leading to a ban.

The latest round of checks also detected the heavy metal cadmium in frozen three-spotted crabs imported from Pakistan. The FDA ordered the destruction or return of 2,312 kilograms of the shellfish, none of which had reached consumers yet, per CNA.

Earlier in the year, cadmium was also found in black truffles from Italy, leading to the FDA requesting an explanation from the Italian authorities. Since no response to its queries had been forthcoming, the FDA said it would send another letter, with tougher restrictions likely if no reply is received by Nov. 1, CNA reported.

Seven shipments of black Italian truffles tested positive for cadmium between Jan. and Oct. 15, leading to an intensification of border checks to 50% of shipments. All 100% of batches of truffles from the three importers responsible for the seven shipments were already subject to inspections, the FDA said.