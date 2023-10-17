Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan finds banned pesticide in grapes from Japan

Cadmium turns up in crabs from Pakistan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/17 14:28
Inspections found a banned pesticide in grapes from Japan. (FDA photo)

Inspections found a banned pesticide in grapes from Japan. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan rejected shipments of grapes from Japan and crabs from Pakistan after inspections turned up excessive levels of pesticides or heavy metals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (Oct. 17).

Tests found residues of the pesticide cyclaniliprole in 620 kilograms of grapes from Japan, the Liberty Times reported. As it was the second find in two weeks, and the fourth this year, the frequency of border inspections for the Japanese fruit will be raised from 20% to 50%, the FDA said.

The use of the pesticide is legal in Taiwan for apples, pears, and tea leaves, but not for grapes. The FDA tests showed the latest shipment contained 0.01 parts per million of cyclaniliprole, or precisely the minimum amount leading to a ban.

The latest round of checks also detected the heavy metal cadmium in frozen three-spotted crabs imported from Pakistan. The FDA ordered the destruction or return of 2,312 kilograms of the shellfish, none of which had reached consumers yet, per CNA.

Earlier in the year, cadmium was also found in black truffles from Italy, leading to the FDA requesting an explanation from the Italian authorities. Since no response to its queries had been forthcoming, the FDA said it would send another letter, with tougher restrictions likely if no reply is received by Nov. 1, CNA reported.

Seven shipments of black Italian truffles tested positive for cadmium between Jan. and Oct. 15, leading to an intensification of border checks to 50% of shipments. All 100% of batches of truffles from the three importers responsible for the seven shipments were already subject to inspections, the FDA said.
cadmium
cyclaniliprole
heavy metals
pesticides
pesticide residues
Food and Drug Administration
FDA
grapes
Japan
three-point crabs
Pakistan
truffles
Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Japan fleet commander says Taiwan's Narwhal sub falls short of potential
Former Japan fleet commander says Taiwan's Narwhal sub falls short of potential
2023/10/15 16:34
Taiwan steps up inspections of all pork imports
Taiwan steps up inspections of all pork imports
2023/10/07 19:54
US rises to No. 3 as source for Taiwan pork imports
US rises to No. 3 as source for Taiwan pork imports
2023/10/05 15:51
Taiwan envoy proposes enhanced cooperation with Italy
Taiwan envoy proposes enhanced cooperation with Italy
2023/10/04 10:49
Tigerair Taiwan launches regular flights to Kochi, Japan
Tigerair Taiwan launches regular flights to Kochi, Japan
2023/10/03 17:38