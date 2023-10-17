Data Center Infrastructure Management Trends in Focus Capturing the Dazzling Global Market Dynamics

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for the “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.” This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Market sector.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) is the organization’s fusion of the IT and facilities management departments. A DCIM programme aims to give administrators a comprehensive understanding of a data center’s performance so that resources such as electricity, machinery, and floor space are used as effectively as feasible. Data centres supporting infrastructure and IT equipment are measured, monitored, and managed using DCIM software.

Here are some key highlights:

Rapid Growth : The DCIM market has been experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient data center operations. This growth is driven by the ever-expanding digital economy and the need for managing complex data center infrastructures.

: The DCIM market has been experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient data center operations. This growth is driven by the ever-expanding digital economy and the need for managing complex data center infrastructures. Energy Efficiency : Energy consumption and efficiency have been paramount in the DCIM market. Data centers are energy-intensive, and DCIM solutions have gained prominence for helping organizations monitor and optimize their power and cooling systems, thereby reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

: Energy consumption and efficiency have been paramount in the DCIM market. Data centers are energy-intensive, and DCIM solutions have gained prominence for helping organizations monitor and optimize their power and cooling systems, thereby reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Asset Management : DCIM tools have evolved to offer comprehensive asset management capabilities. They help organizations track and manage their IT and physical assets, optimizing resource allocation and ensuring better utilization of infrastructure.

: DCIM tools have evolved to offer comprehensive asset management capabilities. They help organizations track and manage their IT and physical assets, optimizing resource allocation and ensuring better utilization of infrastructure. Integration with IoT and AI : DCIM solutions increasingly integrate with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This integration allows for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making for enhanced operational efficiency.

: DCIM solutions increasingly integrate with the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This integration allows for predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and data-driven decision-making for enhanced operational efficiency. Data Security and Compliance : The DCIM market has witnessed a growing emphasis on data security and compliance. With the increase in data breaches and regulations like GDPR, DCIM solutions are now expected to provide better security measures and compliance reporting.

: The DCIM market has witnessed a growing emphasis on data security and compliance. With the increase in data breaches and regulations like GDPR, DCIM solutions are now expected to provide better security measures and compliance reporting. Cloud-Based DCIM : Many organizations are shifting towards cloud-based DCIM solutions to gain flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based DCIM offers remote monitoring and management, making it a compelling option for modern data center operations.

: Many organizations are shifting towards cloud-based DCIM solutions to gain flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based DCIM offers remote monitoring and management, making it a compelling option for modern data center operations. Edge Computing : As edge computing gains momentum, DCIM solutions are adapting to manage distributed data centers at the network edge. This expansion addresses the need for low-latency processing and data storage closer to end-users.

: As edge computing gains momentum, DCIM solutions are adapting to manage distributed data centers at the network edge. This expansion addresses the need for low-latency processing and data storage closer to end-users. Global Expansion : The DCIM market is experiencing global expansion, with increased adoption in emerging markets, as data centers become essential infrastructure for businesses worldwide.

: The DCIM market is experiencing global expansion, with increased adoption in emerging markets, as data centers become essential infrastructure for businesses worldwide. Vendor Landscape : The market includes various DCIM solution providers, ranging from established players to startups. Competition has driven innovation and the development of more specialized and feature-rich solutions.

: The market includes various DCIM solution providers, ranging from established players to startups. Competition has driven innovation and the development of more specialized and feature-rich solutions. Challenges: Despite its growth, the DCIM market faces challenges related to high implementation costs, complexity, and resistance to change in traditional data center environments.

The 2018 Voice of the Enterprise: Datacenter Transformation, Budgets, and Outlook study found that 41% of respondents rented space from colocation data centre providers, 54% owned and operated their data centres, and 57% agreed to use cloud service providers. The popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS) products has increased as a result of the hybrid approach’s ongoing adoption for both agility and 24×7 connection. As a result, the rising adoption of cloud-based deployments to overcome the limitation, the demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management also rises. Another important component driving space increase is technological advancement in the inclination of organizations for cloud-based deployments to overcome on-premises limitations and rise in the number of data center facilities across geographies. However, complex implementation processes and uncertainty over returns on investments create reluctance among data center teams stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Major market players included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Sunbird Software, Inc.Abb

Siemens

Eaton

Unityonecloud

FNT Software

Device42

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Asset Management

Capacity Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

BI and Analytics

Others

By Data Center Type:

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and ITES

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

