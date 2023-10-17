2 dwarf sperm whales die on northeast Taiwan beach

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two dwarf sperm whales were found beached in northeast Taiwan on Tuesday (Oct. 17) with one already deceased and the other euthanized due to extensive wounds from a shark attack.

At 6 a.m. that morning, the larger of the two whales, more than 2 meters long, was found dead, while the smaller one was about 1.7 meters in length and was still alive when found on Wai'ao Beach in Yilan County's Toucheng Township, reported Liberty Times. Coast Guard Administration (CGA) officers who arrived at the scene notified the Taiwan Cetacean Society to send personnel.

A veterinarian examined the smaller whale and determined that it had multiple bite wounds and was too young to feed properly. As a result, they decided to "humanely euthanize" the whale at the scene.



(CNA photo)

The stranded cetaceans were initially misidentified as pygmy sperm whales (Kogia breviceps). However, based on their characteristics, personnel from the Taiwan Cetacean Society identified them as dwarf sperm whales (Kogia sima).

They, along with the Yilan County Government's Agriculture Department and CGA personnel, took emergency measures to deal with the situation.



CGA member repositions smaller whale. (Whaletravel.com.tw, Li Hsiao photo)

The larger of the two whales had been washed ashore by big waves with many wounds of unknown origin on its body, while the smaller whale was trapped in the shallows. CGA personnel repositioned the smaller whale and placed wet towels on its body in an effort to keep it moist.

Nearby residents said that it has been many years since they last saw a dwarf sperm whale stranded on Wai'ao Beach. The exact cause of the stranding is still under investigation.



Larger whale found to be already deceased. (Whaletravel.com.tw, Li Hsiao photo)

After a comprehensive assessment of the living whale's injuries, the veterinarian concluded that because of its young age and underdeveloped teeth, it was unable to eat normally and it was severely dehydrated. It had multiple cookie-cutter shark bites on its body, and it was decided that the only option was to perform euthanasia on the spot.

The remains of two dwarf sperm whales were transported back for processing by personnel from the Taiwan Cetacean Society.