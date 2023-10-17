BAFS introduces ASEAN’s first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser for enhanced performance

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 17 October 2023 - BAFS INTECH unveiled the first-ever high-flow electric vehicle (EV) hydrant dispenser, powered entirely by electricity, in the ASEAN region at the Inter Airport Europe 2023, held in Munich, Germany, from October 10 to 13, 2023. This new hydrant dispenser model boasts a faster refueling rate and will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector.



ASEAN's first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser

M.L.Nathasit Diskul, President of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), said that BAFS INTECH Company Limited, an affiliate of BAFS Group, specializes in the design, manufacture, and assembly of aviation refueling vehicles, aircraft refueling systems, and other ground vehicles operated on airport premises. In addition to serving BAFS, BAFS INTECH extends its services to international markets, including countries such as Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company is currently poised for expansion into Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with an ambitious goal of covering the entire Southeast Asia region within the next two years.



BAFS INTECH conducts its business in alignment with environmentally friendly practices and sustainable development goals. In its effort to minimize carbon emissions in the aviation areas, the company is committed to leveraging cutting-edge innovation to develop refueling vehicles that cater to customer requirements and reduce environmental impact. The recent introduction of ASEAN's first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser is a testament to this commitment, and it marked the first instance of a refueling vehicle from Thailand being showcased on a global stage, as it was featured at the 24th Inter Airport Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany.



This fully electric refueling vehicle boasts enhanced refueling performance with an impressive flow rate of 3,400 liters per minute, a significant improvement over the low-flow model with a flow rate of 1,300 liters per minute. The standout features of the new hydrant dispenser include its compact and flexible design, low noise emissions, and an impressive range of up to 244 kilometers on a single charge (tested under WLTP standards). This substantial range allows it to refuel an average of 15 flights per full charge, rendering it an ideal choice for international airports. Furthermore, it has been manufactured in compliance with the aircraft fuel supply standards established by the Joint Inspection Group (JIG). This new vehicle is slated to begin service at Suvarnabhumi International Airport by the end of 2023.



Earlier in 2020, BAFS INTECH introduced an electric hydrant cart refueling vehicle, comprising an electric tractor and a refueling vehicle with a hydrant system operated entirely on electricity. This innovation resulted in a reduction of 6,300 liters in annual diesel consumption, equivalent to a yearly decrease of 15 tons of CO2-equivalent emissions. Building upon this success, BAFS INTECH continued its development efforts, leading to the launch of a low-flow EV hydrant dispenser in 2021. This dispenser offers a driving range of 170 kilometers and can refuel an average of 8 flights per charge, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to traditional diesel refueling vehicles. Usage statistics reveal an 80% reduction in energy costs. The low-flow EV hydrant dispenser is currently in operation at Don Mueang International Airport.



BAFS INTECH is committed to harnessing innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company also supports the Airport Carbon Accreditation program and contributes to advancing the transition to environmentally friendly "green airports" at Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, as well as other airports throughout the ASEAN region. BAFS INTECH has collaborated with ITURRI, a leading refueling vehicle manufacturer from Spain, on developing the manufacturing of EV refueling vehicles. In this collaboration, BAFS INTECH will import parts for assembly in Thailand and exchange knowledge with ITURRI to adapt the products for the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, local assembly of EV hydrant dispensers in Thailand is expected to lower the cost of refueling vehicles. In the future, the potential use of locally sourced spare parts instead of imported parts could further reduce manufacturing costs, making EV vehicles more affordable. This will be an important factor in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles at airports throughout the ASEAN region. This strategic approach aligns with BAFS INTECH's plan to drive the aviation industry towards net-zero emissions, in line with BAFS's vision of "Uplifting the World through Sustainable Business."





