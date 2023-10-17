45 firefighters respond to northern Taiwan paper factory blaze

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District at Ching Mei Paper (錦美紙業公司), a domestic producer of paper tubes, at 5 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17), per Liberty Times.

After receiving a number of 119 emergency calls, the Taoyuan City Fire Department dispatched a total of 22 vehicles and 45 firefighters. The fire spread quickly as the factory had a large number of flammable finished and semi-finished paper products stored on site.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found that some of the factory buildings were ablaze, requiring multiple water lines to be deployed to contain the fire and conduct a potential rescue operation. Fortunately, no one was reported trapped inside the factory.



Firefighters battle a blaze at Taoyuan paper tube factory. (CNA photo)

Firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control in the evening. The Taoyuan City Fire Department said only one sheet metal building caught fire, with the blaze contained within 30 square meters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to Ching Mei Paper’s website, the company was established in 1977. It produces paper tubes for use by domestic textile factories as well as manufacturers of tape. Ching Mei was the first paper tube company to own its own papermaking capacity, establishing a factory in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District.