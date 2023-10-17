American Institute in Taiwan chair seeks to enhance bilateral partnership through trade

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger on Tuesday (Oct. 16) expressed the desire to deepen the U.S.-Taiwan partnership through bilateral trade to build a more secure, resilient, and sustainable economy in both countries and globally.

In a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Rosenberger said the key areas of focus include enhancing Taiwan's prosperity, resilience, and contributions to global economics. She called the Taiwan-U.S. 21st Century Trade Initiative a good platform capable of bolstering trade and investment relations, according to the Presidential Office. The two sides are also seeking ways to address double taxation, she said.

Rosenberger said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are the shared interests of the U.S. and Taiwan. The U.S.-Taiwan relationship has adhered to the “one China” policy, based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China joint communiques, and the Six Assurances for the past 40 years, she said.

The U.S. reaffirms its rock-solid commitment to Taiwan, which is not only principled but also bipartisan, the chair said. The U.S. Congress and its friends stand with Taiwan, and they will continue to do so, she said, adding that Tsai's commitment to maintaining the status quo is also appreciated.

Rosenberger said the U.S. must ensure Taiwan's self-defense capabilities through various means, including Presidential Drawdown Authority and Foreign Military Financing. She recognized Taiwan's efforts to strengthen its military, such as increasing the defense budget, implementing reforms in its reserve force, and resuming conscription.

The chair also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about Taiwan's significance in the international community and the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan plays a vital role in the global economy and serves as a democratic beacon in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Supporting Taiwan is not a challenging task due to its substantial contributions in international organizations like APEC, where its participation is anticipated, she added.

Rosenberger thanked Tsai for her dedication to the U.S.-Taiwan partnership and looked forward to future cooperation.

The chair arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 15 and will be in the nation until Oct. 19 to hold talks with high-level Taiwan government officials about regional security and economic and trade investments. This is her third visit to Taiwan since she assumed her position in March.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Rosenberger’s visit demonstrates her strong enthusiasm for advancing bilateral relations. The ministry added that it looked forward to continuing close communication and collaboration with the AIT chair to further solidify and expand the comprehensive partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.