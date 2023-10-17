Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Oct 17

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Reading individual polls out from different outlets gives the impression of a volatile race, but in aggregate the race has been fairly stable, with all candidates no more than three points off where they were on September 1. The candidate with the most volatility is independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘), who rose to 15% in mid-September but has since leveled off at about 10%. One interesting difference between polls is that while the vast majority for quite some time now have had the Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) well ahead of the Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), but the respected Formosa polls have had the two competing in a fairly narrow band within a few percentage points of each other, and with Hou now slightly leading Ko.

Chart by Courtney Donovan Smith

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of polls released in the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted click here.