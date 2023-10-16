Alexa
Taipei to give away 10,000 tickets for Taipei Dome baseball game

November event will be akin to trial run for new stadium

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/16 20:38
The Taipei Dome under construction. (Wikimedia commons image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 10,000 free tickets will be given to the public for a baseball game at Taipei Dome in November, the city's sports bureau head said on Monday (Oct. 16).

The arena is expected to be granted an operating license later this month, and Wang Hung-hsiang (王泓翔) said that the first game will be similar to a trial run, per LTN.

Attendees will be able to watch the game for free, but will also have to conduct evacuation drills and provide feedback. Wang did not say how or when the tickets will be distributed.

Legislators continue to debate if the arena can be used for concerts as well as sporting events. Wang said priority will be given to sporting events, but applications for non-sports events can be submitted to the interior ministry for approval.

The Taipei Dome’s stadium is expected to seat around 40,000 when complete.
Taipei Dome
Taipei City Government
Taipei city infrastructure
Baseball Games

